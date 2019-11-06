What you need to know
- There's some new features being shown off for Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- These features include mints for your Pokémon and boxes to access the Pokémon wherever you are.
- Pokémon Sword and Shield are currently set to be available on November 15.
- You can preorder Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield for $60 at Amazon.
Pokémon Sword and Shield are almost here and we're learning more about the games with each passing day. Some new features in Pokémon Sword and Shield have been revealed today, showing off some ways Trainers can better manage their Pokémon. There's also been on an update on when it'll be easiest to find Gigantamax Butterfree in Raid battles.You can check out the new video below that goes through these features.
Being able to access and swap out your Pokémon from anywhere using boxes will be a big deal, as well as the ability to use mints to improve your Pokémon. Different mints will help different Pokémon based on their type. Previously, Game Freak has shared details of other improvements, like how players won't be required to autosave after every fight anymore. Pokémon Sword and Shield are set to be released on November 15.
Pokémon Sword and Shield: Release date, trailers, & announcements
Take up your Sword
Pokémon Sword
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Sword is the first half of the Pokémon games releasing this fall. With new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version, there'll be plenty of Trainers to explore and do.
Or take up your Shield
Pokémon Shield
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Shield is the second half of the Pokémon games that will be releasing this fall. With new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version, there'll be plenty of Trainers to explore and do.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 13.3 beta 1 lets you disable Memoji stickers
If you're no fan of Memoji stickers you might be able to disable them soon if an iOS 13.3 beta feature is any indication.
31% of Apple's revenue this year came directly from its stores and website
Analysis of Apple's 10-K filing for the end of its financial year suggests that 31% of Apple's revenue in 2019 came from its Apple Stores and its website.
iPad shipments up 4% in Q3 2019 compared to last year
A report from Strategy Analytics suggests that Apple's iPad continues to enjoy strong growth, despite the fact that the tablet market shrunk globally by 4% in Q3 of 2019.
Playing together is easy with these local multiplayer and co-op games
Playing with friends online is always fun, but sometimes sitting together and playing is just that much better. Here are all the local multiplayer and co-op games you can play with your friends!