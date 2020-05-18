What you need to know
- Gigantamax Eevee has, until now, only been obtainable through having a save from Let's Go, Eevee.
- Today kicks off a Gigantamax Eevee event in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- You can obtain Gigantamax Eevee until May 25.
If you, like many Trainers, have been waiting patiently to grab Gigantamax Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield, your chance has come. Today kicks off a Gigantamax Eevee event that will run until May 25. Previously, this super-swole Eeve was only obtainable for those with a save file from Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee. The next Gigantamax Pokémon up is Meowth, which will be available starting on May 25. For more information on this schedule, you can check the website here.
If you have more questions about Gigantamaxing in general, you can check our guide here. Pokémon Sword and Shield is getting an expansion pass, which will add two new pieces of DLC to the game. You can read all about everything included in the expansion pass right here.
Steel spirit
Pokémon Sword
A whole new region to explore
Travel around the Galar region competing against rivals, battling gym leaders, and encountering a smattering of new and old Pokémon. There are plenty of new game elements to explore.
Iron defense
Pokémon Shield
Discover new Pokémon in Galar
As you travel around the UK-inspired Galar region, you'll come across new and familiar Pokémon. See if you have what it takes to become the Champion and capture the new legendary Pokémon.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Display analyst shares what to expect from iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro screens
A lot of what analyst Ross Young is saying matches what we've already heard. But there's one difference that makes for interesting reading.
Review: Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds immerse you in sound
You'll be completely immersed in sound with the Edifier TWS6 True Wireless Earbuds. The compact Bluetooth earbuds come with a variety of ear tips to fit just snugly in about any ear.
Review: Roborock's H6 stick vacuum is a robot's best friend
A robot vacuum can do a lot, but it can't do everything. That's where the H6 comes in.
Get spooky with the best horror games out now for the Switch
Looking for some horror games on the Switch to get your adrenaline running? Do you just want something that's a little spooky but not horrifying? Check out these options.