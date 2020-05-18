Gigantamax Pikachu and Eevee Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Gigantamax Eevee has, until now, only been obtainable through having a save from Let's Go, Eevee.
  • Today kicks off a Gigantamax Eevee event in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
  • You can obtain Gigantamax Eevee until May 25.

If you, like many Trainers, have been waiting patiently to grab Gigantamax Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield, your chance has come. Today kicks off a Gigantamax Eevee event that will run until May 25. Previously, this super-swole Eeve was only obtainable for those with a save file from Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee. The next Gigantamax Pokémon up is Meowth, which will be available starting on May 25. For more information on this schedule, you can check the website here.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

If you have more questions about Gigantamaxing in general, you can check our guide here. Pokémon Sword and Shield is getting an expansion pass, which will add two new pieces of DLC to the game. You can read all about everything included in the expansion pass right here.

Steel spirit

Pokémon Sword

A whole new region to explore

Travel around the Galar region competing against rivals, battling gym leaders, and encountering a smattering of new and old Pokémon. There are plenty of new game elements to explore.

Iron defense

Pokémon Shield

Discover new Pokémon in Galar

As you travel around the UK-inspired Galar region, you'll come across new and familiar Pokémon. See if you have what it takes to become the Champion and capture the new legendary Pokémon.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.