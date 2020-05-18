If you, like many Trainers, have been waiting patiently to grab Gigantamax Eevee in Pokémon Sword and Shield, your chance has come. Today kicks off a Gigantamax Eevee event that will run until May 25. Previously, this super-swole Eeve was only obtainable for those with a save file from Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee. The next Gigantamax Pokémon up is Meowth, which will be available starting on May 25. For more information on this schedule, you can check the website here.

If you have more questions about Gigantamaxing in general, you can check our guide here. Pokémon Sword and Shield is getting an expansion pass, which will add two new pieces of DLC to the game. You can read all about everything included in the expansion pass right here.