For those of you that don't know already, shiny Pokémon are rare, alternately-colored creatures that appear in the Pokémon series. Sometimes shinies are super obvious, like the case of the sheep Pokémon Wooloo whose normal form has white fleece, but has a shiny variant with black fleece. However, others are far more subtle, like how a shiny Pikachu only has a slightly different shade of yellow. Your usual chances of getting a shiny Pokémon are 1/4096, which makes them super rare to come across. Fortunately, there are ways to make a shiny more likely to appear. Here's how to increase your chances of catching shinies in Sword and Shield.

A few things you need to know about shiny hunting Unlike Let's Go, Pikachu!, and Let's Go, Eevee!, you can't tell if a Pokémon is shiny when you're walking around. You must engage it in battle to tell if it's shiny.

Unlike previous games, you cannot get a shiny starter. Don't try to soft restart your game. It will just be a waste of time.

You don't have to worry about coming across a shiny Pokémon that's too high-leveled for you to catch in the Wild Area. The coding doesn't allow this to happen. How to increase your chances of finding a shiny Catch Combos

If you played the Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! games, you might be aware of something called catch combos. This means that you fight and defeat the same Pokémon, say Wooloo, repeatedly without fighting any others. Each time you catch the same Pokémon, the chances of finding a shiny increases. However, once you've fought a Pokémon 25 times in a row, the percentage can't go up anymore. So basically, aim to fight the same Pokémon 25 times in a row to seriously increase your chances of happening upon a shiny. This process can take hours to pay off, but it's fun flaunting that Pokémon once you've caught it. If you accidentally run into another Pokémon other than the one you're focusing on, run away. Keep in mind that accidentally catching another Pokémon will break your combo, and then you'll have to start your combo streak over. Since the game is so new, there might be other things that we don't know that can influence your catch combos. For example, a Pokémon fleeing from you in battle could break the streak. We'll update when we learn more. Total Pokémon fought

Another way to increase your chances is by having battled a Pokémon several times during your game. You can check to see how many times you've fought a specific Pokémon by checking your Pokedex. The best way to increase your chances is by having fought the same Pokémon 500 times. That's definitely a lot, but for the serious shiny hunter, it's worth it. If you've gotten to the end of the game, you might have gotten close to that number. Otherwise, it will take a lot of work to battle a Pokémon that much. Bling bling Pokémon Now that you know some tips on finding shiny Pokémon, let the search begin! If you catch any shinies, be sure to tell us about it in the comments below! We'll be super excited to hear about it.

