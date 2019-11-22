Now that Pokémon Sword and Shield have been out for a while, you might have run through the game and beaten it. Or maybe life has just been so busy that you put the game aside for a while and finally have time to play again. If you want to start over from the beginning, you'll have to delete your game data. Since the game automatically launches into your file instead of going to a menu, it isn't immediately obvious how to delete your save data, but it is possible. Here's how you delete your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game data and start over.

How to delete your Pokémon Sword or Shield data

From your Nintendo Switch's home screen, select System Settings. Scroll down to Data Management. On the right side of the screen, scroll down to Delete Save Data. A list of your save files will appear. Click on Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. This screen will appear. Click Delete Save Data for (your user name). Your Switch will remind you that deleted save data cannot be recovered. Click Delete Save Data. Your save data will be deleted. When the process is done, select OK. To get back to the Home menu, press the Home button on your right Joy-Con. To start a new game, simply select Pokémon Sword or Shield from the main menu. Enjoy your game!

Now that you've successfully deleted your save data, you can experience the story of the Galar region all over again. Good luck catching your favorite Pokémon and becoming the Champion. Maybe you'll see creatures you didn't see last time you played.

