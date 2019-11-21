Pokémon Sword and Shield have only been out for a few days and these two games are already setting records. Nintendo of America confirmed today (via Business Wire) that Pokémon Sword and Shield have sold 6 million copies worldwide. Additionally, 2 million of those copies were sold in the U.S.

"This past weekend, millions of people began their Pokémon journeys through the new Galar region," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "With such a momentous launch, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have proven to be two of the must-have games this holiday season."

For context on these sales, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was the previous record holder for best Nintendo Switch launch, with 5 million copies sold worldwide at launch. This places Pokémon Sword and Shield as some of the fastest-selling games on Nintendo Switch and the holders of a new launch record. If you haven't decided to grab Pokémon Sword and Shield yet, you can check out our review of the games right here.