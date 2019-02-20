Shoot and print Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer Straight shooter Kodak Printomatic The Polaroid Mint Camera and Printer will let you shoot and print your photos instantly, in color, black and white, and sepia. If you choose, you can have the Polaroid framing around each shot (or take it out if you don't want it), but the vertical orientation may make it a little awkward to hold for some people. $89 at Amazon Pros Easy shooting and instant printing

Three shooting modes

The Kodak Printomatic has that classic camera look and feel without many extra features. You can shoot and print any photo in under a minute, and it does have a microSD card slot for storage. However, the lack of different shooting modes means it's much less versatile than the Polaroid Mint.

Wide f/2 aperture

Automatic flash Cons Can't print photos from your phone

Only supports 32GB microSD card

Both the Polaroid Mint Camera and Printer and the Kodak Printomatic use the same ZINK 2-by-3-inch paper that prints colorful and vibrant shots in under a minute without the use of ink, and both cameras are small enough to fit into your pocket. The big difference in performance is the Polaroid camera has more shooting options allowing you to shoot in black and white, sepia, or full-color, while the Printomatic features a wide f/2 aperture lens that is great for capturing vibrant colors.

The differences in functionality

If you love the look and feel of the stick-backed ZINK 2-by-3-inch paper, then both the Kodak and Polaroid instant cameras are going to suit your fancy, as neither require anything but the paper and a full battery charge to function. Both cameras are very pocketable and easy to carry around, and both cameras get about 40 photos on a single charge; however, the Polaroid has quite a few more features.

Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer Kodak Printomatic Price $89 $68 Megapixels 16MP 10MP Paper Zink 2 by 3 inch Zink 2 by 3 inch Smartphone Printer Yes No Battery life 40 photos 40 photos Shooting modes Color, B&W, Sepia Color microSD card up 256GB up to 32GB

The $21 difference between the Kodak and Polaroid comes down to the Polaroid being able to do more. Not only can it take photos and print them instantly, but it also gives you the ability to shoot in color, black and white, or sepia and you can even add the classic Polaroid frame to the outside of any photo. Its vertical orientation is meant to make it easier to take selfies and the little mirror that doubles as the flash can help you frame yourself up!

Of course, if all you want is an instant camera that lets you print out the pictures you take, the Kodak Printomatic is a super portable and easy-to-use instant camera that prints our great vibrant photos. While it's only shooting in 10 megapixels opposed to the Mint's 16, in a photo as small as 2 by 3 inches, most people won't even recognize the difference in pixel quality. The Printomatic does have a great aperture at f/2, meaning the sensor can get lots of light when you snap a pic, and it's automatic low light detection, means the flash will fire when the camera knows it needs more light.

In the end, the Polaroid Mint Camera and Printer is a better value, even if it is more expensive because it just has so many advantages over the Kodak Printomatic. Not only does it let you do more, but it also lets you take more pictures thanks to its ability to use a microSD card up to 256GB. The Kodak Printomatic only supports microSD cards up to 32GB, which will fill up a lot faster, meaning you might run out of space on the card while you're out shooting.

Our pick Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer Versatile instaqnt camera! The Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer is an instant camera that allows you to shoot and print your images in a flash. With a built-in flash and a few editing options on the free Polaroid app, it's easy to make fun pint-size photos anywhere you go. $89 at Amazon

Just a camera Kodak Printomatic Straight forward and easy-to-use Although it lacks fancy features, the 10 megapixel and f/2 aperture of the Kodak Printomatic takes excellent photos that you can print out instantly. $68 at Amazon

