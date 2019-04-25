The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is an incredibly well made device that's simple to set up, print and produces glorious images with zero hassle and mess, and is both adorable and highly functional with it's awesome battery life and easy-charging capabilities.

Instant printing made easy Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer: Features

The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is truly an accessory to be reckoned with, and with so many different ways to edit and then print your memories before sticking them in a photo album or sticking them to a wall, this particular instant printer is a fun and highly functional, highly portable device that'll make you the life of the party.

Once you've downloaded the free Polaroid MINT app, you can connect your phone to the printer wirelessly via Bluetooth. From there, you can snap your images straight from the app, or pull up already taken images that you want to print. You can also edit and tweak your images before you print them, add various filters, and even overlay text and stickers onto your final masterpiece!

Adorable and awesome and easy-to-use: what more can you ask for from a portable Polaroid printer?

Not only is the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer incredibly functional, but the device is also quite eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing. This particular pocket printer doesn't only print beautiful quality images, but it also looks terrific in photos with it's black, white, yellow, blue, and red color options.

Whether you're looking to spice up your vacation and capture some incredible snapshots on film, wanting to be the center of attention at the next house party, or want to give the gift that keeps on giving, and giving, and giving, the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is a terrific tool and photography accessory that's not going to let you down when you're making and editing and printing memories.

A step above the average

Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer: What I like

The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is an incredibly easy to use, portable instant printer without any mess that allows you to print high quality, sticker-like photos in 30 seconds thanks to its Zink paper, which uses heat-activated dye crystals and color layers within the paper itself instead of ink to print your images. Not only that, but unlike other instant printers, you shoot the image with your iPhone and have the opportunity to edit the heck out of it to make it perfect. As someone who loves photography and iPhone photography, this printer really is a dream come true for me.