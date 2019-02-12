Super compact Polaroid Zip Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer Print it all Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer The Polaroid Zip is a fantastic compact photo printer that fits pretty much everywhere. The free Polaroid Zip app is needed to send photos from your smartphone to the printer, but it has plenty of editing tools to perfect your images before printing, as well as a collage maker. The biggest downside is that you'll only be able to print about 25 photos before needing to recharge it again, and ZINK paper isn't exactly cheap. $100 at Amazon Pros Super compact size

Connects to phone via Bluetooth

Free Polaroid Zip app has a lot of features

Rechargeable battery

Uses ZINK "Zero Ink" paper Cons Can only print up to 25 photos on a single charge

Starter pack of ZINK paper isn't a lot

ZINK paper can be expensive The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is also a great option for those who want a photo printer to take on-the-go. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and the free companion Polaroid Mint app, which has a lot of editing tools. It also can print around 50 photos before needing a recharge. However, it's more expensive than the Zip. $130 at Amazon Pros Fairly compact and portable

Connects to phone via Bluetooth

Free Polaroid Mint app has plenty of tools

Rechargeable battery lasts for about 50 prints

Uses ZINK "Zero Ink" paper Cons More expensive than the Polaroid Zip

Starter pack doesn't have a lot of paper

ZINK paper is not cheap

Both the Polaroid Zip and Polaroid Mint Printer are great options when it comes to wireless portable photo printers, especially when complementing an instant camera. The differences are fairly minor, but they are there, so let's go into more detail.

The Breakdown

On the surface, the Polaroid Zip and the Polaroid Mint are very similar to each other, with just a few minor differences.

Neither one is superior over the other in terms of printing quality since they both use ZINK "Zero-Ink" 2 by 3-inch paper and don't need ink, toner, or ribbons to print. They are both also fairly compact in size, so it's easy to take either of them anywhere, wherever you go. The best part is that both of them connect to your smartphone via the proper companion apps (Polaroid Zip or Polaroid Mint and Bluetooth.

Polaroid Zip Wireless Photo Printer Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer Price $99 $130-$140 Dimensions 0.9 x 2.9 x 4.7 inches 3 x 0.5 x 1 inches Size Compact Compact Rechargeable battery Yes Yes Bluetooth Yes Yes Companion app Polaroid Zip app Polaroid Mint app Price of app Free Free Prints on single charge 25 50 Paper type ZINK 2x3 inch ZINK 2x3 inch

The Polaroid Zip and Mint apps are also pretty similar to each other. These two apps are able to access the Camera Roll and Photo Library of your smartphone through Bluetooth. You'll be able to edit the photos with basic photo editing tools, add borders and frames, slap some fun stickers on, doodle on photos, or even make collages to your heart's content — all before you print.

The only real differences between these two portable photo printers are the size and how many photos they can print on a single charge. They're both compact and pocket-friendly, but their dimensions are slightly different. As you can see above, the Zip is compact, but is still bulkier than the Mint. And the Zip can only print 25 photos on a single charge, while the Mint can print out twice as many photos.

Honestly, we would go with the Polaroid Zip over the Mint Pocket Printer just based on price. They both use the same ZINK paper, connect to your phone via Bluetooth, and have free companion apps to give finishing touches to your photos before printing. We don't think most people would be printing out a ton of photos at once either, so the 25 picture limit on the Zip is fine. Sure it's bulkier, but it's still portable, and you'll save a good chunk of change.

Our pick Polaroid Zip Affordable compact photo printer The Polaroid Zip is the perfect little compact photo printer for most people. It fits easily into any pocket, and since it uses ZINK "Zero Ink" paper, you don't need to worry about ink or toner. The Zip connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth with the companion app, which has a lot of editing features. The only downside is that it can only print 25 photos on a single charge, but that should be fine for most. $99 at Amazon

Runner-up Polaroid Mint Print out more at once The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is another great option for portable photo printers. It has the same features and capabilities as the Polaroid Zip, except that it is capable of printing up to 50 photos on a single charge. However, it's slightly more expensive. $130 at Amazon

