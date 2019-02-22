Print anywhere, anytime Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer iPhone instant camera Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is super slim and compact, so you can even stuff it in your pocket. It connects to your smartphone (Android or iPhone) via Bluetooth, and the companion Polaroid Mint app has built-in photo editing tools that allow you to make sure your pictures are perfect before printing them out on 2-by-3-inch sticky-backed Zink paper. The Mint is also rechargeable, and a single full charge lasts for 50 prints. $130 at Amazon Pros Slim, compact, highly portable

Uses Zink paper

Rechargeable battery lasts up to 50 prints

Connects wirelessly to smartphone via Bluetooth

Companion app has editing tools Cons Does not come with a lot of starter paper

Zink paper isn't the cheapest The Prynt Pocket is a unique product that attaches and connects to your iPhone through Lightning, turning it into an instant camera. It instantly prints out any new photos you take with it on, or you can use the companion Prynt app to edit and print out your Camera Roll photos. However, the device itself is bulky, you must connect via Lightning since there's no Bluetooth support, and loading the paper into the printer is complicated compared to the competition. $130 at Amazon Pros Connects to iPhone via Lightning, turns it into instant camera

Prints out new iPhone shots or existing images

Uses own Zink paper

Rechargeable battery lasts a few days

Prynt offers a subscription plan for "unlimited" paper Cons Very bulky

Only connects to iPhone

No Bluetooth support

Complicated setup

Prynt-specific Zink paper is harder to find

Both the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer and Prynt Pocket are good options if you just want a device to print your iPhone's photos, with the Prynt doing just a little bit more. However, whether those extra features are worth the hassle of carrying around something bulky is up for debate.

Let's break it down

While both the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer and Prynt Pocket are capable of printing photos that you already have on your mobile device, the Prynt goes one step further and turns your iPhone into an instant camera. However, the setup process is a bit cumbersome and we don't think the bulk is worth carrying around if you just want to print out existing photos and don't need an instant camera.

Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer Prynt Pocket Cost $130 $130 Dimensions 3 x 0.5 x 1 inches 3.3 x 2.8 x 1.9 inches Profile Slim and compact Bulky Battery Rechargeable via microUSB, lasts 50 prints Rechargeable via microUSB, lasts a few days depending on usage Connectivity Bluetooth Lightning Compatibility iOS or Android iPhone only Companion app Yes Yes Instant Camera No Yes Paper Polaroid 2x3" inch ZINK paper Prynt 2x3" inch ZINK paper Easy-to-use Yes No Photo paper subscription service No Yes

While the Prynt Pocket is pretty cool for turning your iPhone into an instant camera, it's just not that easy to use and very time-consuming to figure out. Considering how bulky the product is, by the time you get it all set up, perhaps that moment has already left.

Plus, you need to load the Zink paper into a separate cartridge, while making sure it's in the right orientation, and then that cartridge must be loaded into the part that connects to the phone via the Lightning port. It's cumbersome and not worth it, in our opinion. Since you can print out photos in your Camera Roll with the Prynt Pocket, what's the real point in turning your iPhone into an instant camera aside from novelty?

What's the point in turning your iPhone into an instant camera aside from novelty?

And if you're looking at these two products because you want a device that can just print out your photos on your device, the Polaroid Mint is clearly the superior choice. It's slim and compact enough to slide into your pocket and easily connects to your Android or iPhone device via Bluetooth. The app lets you edit photos before printing, and prints come out on sticky-backed 2-by-3-inch Zink paper. Plus, you're able to print out about 50 photos on a single charge, which is nice.

Even dealing with the paper is easier with the Polaroid Mint. This camera uses normal Zink paper, while the Prynt Pocket can only use Prynt's own Zink paper, which is much harder to find and purchase. Prynt does have a subscription for "unlimited paper," but that's extra money you might not need to spend.

If all you need is a portable photo printer for your existing Camera Roll photos, then the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is all you need.

Our pick Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer Compact printing on-the-go The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is slim, compact, and lightweight enough to go with you anywhere. You can connect it to your Android device or iPhone with the companion app, which has built-in editing tools. Then print out your existing photos on the sticky-backed Zink paper. $130 at Amazon

Snap and print Prynt Pocket Turn your iPhone into an instant camera printer The Prynt Pocket attaches to your iPhone via the Lightning port and turns your iPhone into an instant camera with a printer. Take new captures and print them immediately, or you can use the companion app and print out your Camera Roll photos. Just know that things get more complicated from there. $130 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.