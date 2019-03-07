An icon + more
Polaroid Originals OneStep+
Snap and release
Polaroid Originals OneStep 2
The Polaroid Originals OneStep+ is every bit like the Polaroid OneStep cameras of previous decades, except it's been recreated for the digital era. In doing so, there are new tools available to photographers through the free Polaroid Originals app.
Pros
- Supports Bluetooth
- Includes extra mobile features
- New Portrait mode
- Uses traditional Polaroid film, not Zink Paper
Cons
- Film still expensive
- Bulky design
The Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 was the first Polaroid camera in a generation to use traditional Polaroid film. It provides the closest old-school Polaroid experience for photographers. Still, for just a little bit more, you should consider the newer OneStep+.
Pros
- Offered in three colors
- Less expensive than the OneStep+
- Easy to use
- Uses traditional Polaroid film
Cons
- No smartphone integration
- Uses same expensive film
Both of these cameras are surprisingly similar in both their design and what they can do. The newer OneStep+ is an upgrade of the OneStep 2, so it has more features, including Bluetooth, which unlocks additional features through the free Polaroid Originals app for iOS and Android.
Breaking it down
Released in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the OneStep 2 and OneStep+ have been designed to look and act like Polaroid OneStep cameras from the 1970s and 1980s. On both models, you snap the red shutter button, and within seconds, your film begins developing like magic.
|Polaroid OneStep+
|Polaroid OneStep 2
|Release
|2017
|2018
|Cost
|$140
|$100
|Dimensions
|150mm × 111mm × 97mm
|150mm x 110mm x 95mm
|Weight
|493 grams
|460 grams
|Battery
|1100mAh
|1100mAh
|Power
|Rechargeable via USB
|Rechargeable via USB
|Connects to phone via Bluetooth
|Yes
|No
|Compatible phone app
|Yes
|No
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Self-timer
|Yes
|No
|Manual lighting adjustments
|Yes
|No
|Standard lens focal length
|103mm
|106mm
|Portrait lens focal length
|89mm
|None
|Film
|I-Type and 600
|I-Type and 600
|Colors
|black and white
|black, white, and blue
Both cameras use a rechargeable battery and flash. They are also the only two Polaroid cameras currently on the market that use traditional Polaroid film. Other available cameras, including the Polaroid Snap and Polaroid Pop, aren't made by Polaroid Originals, and therefore don't use the conventional Polaroid film of yesteryear. Instead, they support Zink Paper, which offers a different instant printing process.
The newer OneStep+ is slightly bigger (and heavier) than the older model, but these differences aren't noticeable when you see both cameras side-by-side. What does matter is on the inside. The OneStep+ camera is the only one that offers a Portrait mode that allows you to take photos from as close as 12 inches (89mm). Additionally, when using the free Polaroid Originals app, the OneStep+ offers extra tools such as a remote trigger, self-timer, double exposure mode, the ability to add digital light paint to any image, noise trigger, and manual mode.
For just a little bit more money, we recommend the Polaroid Originals OneStep+. With this camera, you gain access to the Polaroid Originals app and all it can do. The newer camera also includes a useful Portrait mode that's missing on the older camera.
For the budget-minded who simply want to duplicate the traditional Polaroid experience, the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 is worth considering. It's basically a recreation of the original OneStep cameras with the added bonus of charging via Micro-USB. Plus, it's the only one available in blue.
Freshest pick
Polaroid Originals OneStep+
Old meets new
Live the true Polaroid experience for the first time — or the hundredth — with the Polaroid Originals OneStep+, which also includes fun new features for some 21st century picture-taking. Available in black and white
Less features, similar design
Polaroid Originals OneStep 2
The closest thing to the original
With the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2, you get to experience everything people loved about the older OneStep models without the mobile device integration. For this, you'll pay less. Available in black, white, and blue.
