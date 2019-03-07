An icon + more Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Snap and release Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 The Polaroid Originals OneStep+ is every bit like the Polaroid OneStep cameras of previous decades, except it's been recreated for the digital era. In doing so, there are new tools available to photographers through the free Polaroid Originals app. $140 at Amazon Pros Supports Bluetooth

Includes extra mobile features

New Portrait mode

Uses traditional Polaroid film, not Zink Paper Cons Film still expensive

The Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 was the first Polaroid camera in a generation to use traditional Polaroid film. It provides the closest old-school Polaroid experience for photographers. Still, for just a little bit more, you should consider the newer OneStep+.

Less expensive than the OneStep+

Easy to use

Uses traditional Polaroid film Cons No smartphone integration

Uses same expensive film

Both of these cameras are surprisingly similar in both their design and what they can do. The newer OneStep+ is an upgrade of the OneStep 2, so it has more features, including Bluetooth, which unlocks additional features through the free Polaroid Originals app for iOS and Android.

Breaking it down

Released in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the OneStep 2 and OneStep+ have been designed to look and act like Polaroid OneStep cameras from the 1970s and 1980s. On both models, you snap the red shutter button, and within seconds, your film begins developing like magic.

Polaroid OneStep+ Polaroid OneStep 2 Release 2017 2018 Cost $140 $100 Dimensions 150mm × 111mm × 97mm 150mm x 110mm x 95mm Weight 493 grams 460 grams Battery 1100mAh 1100mAh Power Rechargeable via USB Rechargeable via USB Connects to phone via Bluetooth Yes No Compatible phone app Yes No Flash Yes Yes Self-timer Yes No Manual lighting adjustments Yes No Standard lens focal length 103mm 106mm Portrait lens focal length 89mm None Film I-Type and 600 I-Type and 600 Colors black and white black, white, and blue

Both cameras use a rechargeable battery and flash. They are also the only two Polaroid cameras currently on the market that use traditional Polaroid film. Other available cameras, including the Polaroid Snap and Polaroid Pop, aren't made by Polaroid Originals, and therefore don't use the conventional Polaroid film of yesteryear. Instead, they support Zink Paper, which offers a different instant printing process.

The newer OneStep+ is slightly bigger (and heavier) than the older model, but these differences aren't noticeable when you see both cameras side-by-side. What does matter is on the inside. The OneStep+ camera is the only one that offers a Portrait mode that allows you to take photos from as close as 12 inches (89mm). Additionally, when using the free Polaroid Originals app, the OneStep+ offers extra tools such as a remote trigger, self-timer, double exposure mode, the ability to add digital light paint to any image, noise trigger, and manual mode.

For just a little bit more money, we recommend the Polaroid Originals OneStep+. With this camera, you gain access to the Polaroid Originals app and all it can do. The newer camera also includes a useful Portrait mode that's missing on the older camera.

For the budget-minded who simply want to duplicate the traditional Polaroid experience, the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 is worth considering. It's basically a recreation of the original OneStep cameras with the added bonus of charging via Micro-USB. Plus, it's the only one available in blue.

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Old meets new Live the true Polaroid experience for the first time — or the hundredth — with the Polaroid Originals OneStep+, which also includes fun new features for some 21st century picture-taking.

Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 The closest thing to the original With the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2, you get to experience everything people loved about the older OneStep models without the mobile device integration. For this, you'll pay less.

