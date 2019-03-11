Retro and iconic Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Inexpensive starter choice Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 The Polaroid OneStep+ is every bit like the Polaroid OneStep cameras of past decades, except it's been recreated for the digital world. First introduced in 2018, it's the one to buy for the most iconic instant camera experience. $140 at Amazon Pros Includes scanning feature to transfer analog images to digital

Uses traditional Polaroid film, available in different styles

Offers six creative tools through an app Cons Film is outrageously expensive

Can't store images on the camera

Though iconic, it's a bulky design Newbies to instant photography will quickly fall in love with the inexpensive Fujifilm Instax Mini 9. Available in multiple colors, this camera is ideally suited for kids and teenagers alike. It lacks key features, however, for most users. $50 at Amazon Pros Budget-friendly price

Features a more traditional camera design

Selfie mirror Cons No timer

Feels cheap to the touch

No option for digital copies

Uses AA batteries

Instant cameras have been around for decades, but they were reintroduced for the digital age and the market is growing. The Polaroid Originals OneStep+ and Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, both excellent instant cameras, target different users as their price points and list of features reflect. However, one is still a clear winner overall.

Time to compare

The differences between these two products are extensive as you can see below. Because of this, we see a clear winner in the Polaroid Originals OneStep+.

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Price $140 $50 Estimated price per print around $2 $1 or less Dimensions 5.9 × 4.3 × 3.8 inches 3 x 5 x 5.5 inches Power rechargeable 2 AA batteries Flash Yes, automatically, depending on shooting mode Yes Paper Polaroid i-Type or 600 instant film Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Photo size 3.108 × 3.024 inches 2.44 x 1.81 inches Colors Black and White Cobalt Blue, Ice Blue, Flamingo Pink, Lime Green, Smokey White, and retailer exclusives Selfie mirror No Yes Timer Yes No Close-ups Yes with Portrait Mode Yes with an optional lens attachment Digital copies Yes with digital scanner No Bluetooth support Yes No

Instant cameras were designed to take great photos. Instead, they take good pictures quickly. Both the Polaroid Originals OneStep+ and Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 cameras surpass this decidedly low threshold appropriately. Only the Polaroid Originals OneStep+, however, offers a solution that best matches the look and feel of instant photography of yesteryear by using iconic Polaroid Film. This camera products photos that measure around 3-by-3 inches, versus the 2.44-by-1.81 inches for the Fujifilm camera, which uses a different kind of instant film.

The larger photo size isn't the only reason we recommend the OneStep+ for most users. It's also the only one that supports Bluetooth. In doing so, you can take advantage of the Polaroid Originals app for iOS and Android. With this app, you can use extra features, including double exposure, a self-timer, light painting, a manual mode, and a noise trigger. Thanks to the app, you can also scan your Polaroid pictures and convert them for digital use.

Instant cameras have never been designed to take great photos. Instead, they're here to take good pictures quickly.

About the film

The Polaroid Originals OneStep+ supports i-Type and 600 film, which is available in both color and black and white. This film comes in various border styles, depending on the time of year. For example, you can purchase "summer haze" and "summer blues" packs. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film doesn't come in different styles, although it's cheaper than the Polaroid film. The price difference makes sense given the size of the photos.

Beyond this, the Polaroid Original OneStep+ offers a Portrait mode that allows you to take photos of objects or people as close as 12-inches away. It also benefits from having a rechargeable battery.

By contrast, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 includes a selfie mirror and macro lens adapter for close-ups. There's also a high-key mode that lets you adjust the brightness before taking a shoot. The Fujifilm camera is also noted for coming in more than two colors.

Bottom line

Perhaps we're putting too much emphasis on the Polaroid Originals OneStep+ because of its ties to the past. When coupled with its advanced features, however, it's clear the price difference makes it worth it.

Our pick Polaroid Originals OneStep+ An iconic brand slightly revamped Live the true Polaroid instant camera experience with the Polaroid Originals OneStep+, which is available in black and white. Go further with the Polaroid Originals app for mobile. $140 at Amazon

Starter pack Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Affordable instant camera The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a charming little camera for those who are new to instant photography. The main downsides are the small prints it provides and also there is no way to save digital copies. The film is less expensive, however. $50 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.