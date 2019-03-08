Our pick Polaroid Originals OneStep+ More features Polaroid Pop The Polaroid OneStep+ is every bit like the Polaroid OneStep cameras of past decades, except it's been slightly recreated for the digital world. You still can't store your prints for later use, unfortunately, and the film is expensive. $140 at Amazon Pros A real Polaroid camera

The Polaroid OneStep+ and Polaroid Pop represent two different takes on how an iconic brand from the 1970s and 1980s can get back on track in the 21st century. Where you stand on authenticity and how many modern features you want will likely determine which camera is best for your household.

One+ versus another

Before digital cameras — and then mobile devices — became the rage, the world was in love with instant cameras. And if you owned one of these, it was almost certainly a Polaroid. These cameras were unique because they used square format integral film which contained everything you needed to produce and develop an image in virtually realtime, including the negative, developer, fixer, etc. This concept remains mostly intact on the next-generation OneStep cameras such as the 2017 OneStep 2 and 2018 OneStep+.

The Polaroid Pop, like many others, also produces instant photos. In this case, however, it uses the newer Zink technology, which consists of heat-sensitive layers with cyan, magenta, and yellow dyes in colorless form.

Polaroid OneStep+ Polaroid Pop Cost $140 $200 Dimensions 5.9 × 4.3 × 3.8 in 6 x 4 x 1 in Design Traditional Polaroid camera Bulky, thick, rounded square Battery 1100mAh Bulky, thick, rounded square Power Rechargeable via USB Rechargeable via micro USB Connects to phone Yes via Wi-Fi Yes via Wi-Fi Compatible phone app Yes Yes Digital copies Technically, no Yes (microSD up to 128GB) Review picture before printing? No Yes Video recording No Yes, 1080p/720p HD Touch screen No Yes Built-in photo editing No Yes Flash Yes Yes Self-timer Yes Yes Manual lighting adjustments Yes Yes Close-up shots Yes, with Portrait Mode Yes, digital zoom Prints Polaroid 4.2x3.5" inch film Polaroid 3.5x4.25" inch Premium ZINK paper

If you're looking for the Polaroid camera with the most features, the Polaroid Pop is the camera for you. However, the choice shouldn't be that simple.

Yes, the Polaroid Pop allows you to store images both on the camera and on microSD cards. And yes, it also offers video recording and the ability to create GIFs. However, smartphones can also do this and in most cases, much better than the Polaroid Pop. The most significant benefit of owning a Polaroid Pop is its ability to print photos that are stored on your mobile device. However, the 3.5-by-4.25-inch Zink paper only provides low-resolution prints, at best.

The Polaroid Pop isn't better because it provides more features — you can do a lot of the same things better on mobile devices.

By contrast, the less expensive Polaroid Originals OneStep+ is meant to give folks the opportunity to take imperfect, iconic Polaroids that capture a moment in the quickest time possible. Along the way, it also offers a limited number of advanced features through the Polaroid Originals app, including a remote trigger, double exposure, light painting, self-timer, manual mode, and noise trigger. The OneStep+ also offers a portrait lens with a minimum focusing distance of 89mm for the first time (the lens on traditional Polaroid cameras provided distance up to 103 mm only).

Which one is right for you?

If you're looking to buy an instant camera (as opposed to a digital camera), go with the closest thing to the original, in this case, the Polaroid OneStep+. Yes, the film for this camera is a little bit more expensive, but we believe it offers better prints than Zink Paper, so it's worth the premium price. The Polaroid Pop isn't better because it provides more features — you can do a lot of the same things better on mobile devices, including video recording and the post-processing of photos.

