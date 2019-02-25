Go big or go home Polaroid Pop A charming hobby Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 The Polaroid Pop is a fresh and modern take on the retro instant camera. It takes high-quality digital photos thanks to the 20MP sensor and seven different white balance options, and is even capable of 1080p/720p HD video, with everything stored on an optional microSD. The large touchscreen helps you see what you're capturing, and you can make edits to photos right away, even being selective about what to print so you don't waste paper. Just don't expect super high-quality prints from it. $200 at Amazon Pros 20MP sensor, 1080p/720p HD video recording

If you want an instant camera that is also capable of digital photos and HD video recording, and you don't mind paying more for it, then the Polaroid Pop is what you should be going for. But for those who just want a fun little instant camera to help capture memories like the good old days, then the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a good option, and it's super budget friendly.

Let's break it down

While both the Polaroid Pop and Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 are modernized instant cameras, they're both quite different. The one you should get really depends on what you're looking for and what your budget is.

Polaroid Pop Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Cost $200 $50 Dimensions 6 x 4 x 1 in 3 x 5 x 5.5 in Design Bulky, thick, rounded square Traditional camera Power Rechargeable via microUSB, lasts up to 50 prints (35-40 in real-world usage) AA batteries Connects to phone Yes via Wi-Fi No Compatible phone app Yes No Digital copies Yes (microSD up to 128GB) No Video recording Yes, 1080p/720p HD No Touch screen Yes No Built-in photo editing Yes No Flash Yes Yes, depending on shooting mode Self-timer Yes No Manual lighting adjustments Yes Yes Selfie mirror No Yes Close-up shots Yes, digital zoom Yes with optional lens attachment Prints Polaroid 3.5x4.25" inch Premium ZINK paper Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film

The benefits you'll get with the Polaroid Pop are the 20MP sensor and the ability to record 1080p/720p HD video with the built-in microphone and speaker. And since you can keep digital copies of everything on a microSD card up to 128GB, all of your memories will get backed up. You can even review each photo before printing them out, so not a sheet of paper is wasted.

Plus, the Pop's touchscreen makes it easy to see what the camera sees, zoom in and out, and even make edits on the fly. The photo editing tools built into the camera include the basics, and you can add fun effects, stickers, and even draw. Polaroid Pop also connects to your smartphone via Wi-Fi through the companion app, so you can send photos from your device to the Pop to edit and print.

If we need to go with one, the better buy is clearly the Polaroid Pop, just because it can do so much more.

The only drawbacks with the Polaroid Pop are that the prints are kind of low resolution, and there is no option for sticky-backed Zink paper in that size. And that glossy black plastic, as pretty as it is, definitely attracts scuffs and fingerprints like no other.

Meanwhile, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a great budget instant camera for those who just want to take photos and print them out right away. The camera body itself is pretty light and durable, plus the plastic isn't shiny, so you don't have to worry about fingerprints or scratches. The several scene options are nice, too, and let you change the amount of light coming through for the photo. Prints also come out quickly, though you need to wait a few moments for the print to actually develop. It also uses AA batteries, which you could use rechargeable ones for, and will last a while before you need to pop in a fresh new set.

The main drawbacks of the Instax Mini 9 are that it can't have digital copies, doesn't do video, and the prints are pretty small compared to the Pop. However, with the low price, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is great for someone who just wants to start with instant cameras.

If we need to go with one, the better buy is clearly the Polaroid Pop, even with the high price, just because it can do so much more. But if you just want a basic instant camera for fun, then the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is not bad at all.

