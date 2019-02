Our pick Polaroid Pop Value pick Kodak Mini Shot The Polaroid Pop packs in a lot of megapixels, is capable of HD video recording, and supports microSD cards up to 128GB. It also has different white balance settings, a flash and timer, and you can be selective of what gets printed. However, the camera itself is a bit large and the glossy plastic tends to get scratched easily. $200 at Amazon Pros 20MP and 1080p/720p HD video recording

Supports microSD

Connects to smartphone

Large prints

Includes flash and timer Cons Large and bulky design

Prints are somewhat low resolution

No sticky-backed option for Zink paper

Glossy plastic easy to scratch and scuff up

High price tag Kodak Mini Shot is a decent option when it comes to instant cameras, thanks to the 10MP sensor, flash, auto-focus capability, as well as exposure, white balance, and gamma correction. You can even connect it to your smartphone via the companion app and use it as a printer for your Camera Roll images, which is nice. However, the cartridges it uses are harder to find than the Fujifilm Instax or Polaroid Zink options out there. $100 at Amazon Pros Highly affordable

Small and compact

Auto-focus, exposure, and white balance correction

Connects to smartphone via Bluetooth

Prints are credit card size Cons No storage capability

Only 10MP

Can't record video

Hard to find print cartridges

Polaroid and Kodak are both pretty big names in the world of retro instant camera photography. The Polaroid Pop and Kodak Mini Shot are some of the latest offerings, and while they're both good, they're designed for different people.

Let's break it down

The Polaroid Pop may appear more expensive at first, but it's relatively easy to find the paper for it, so you'll always be able to maintain a constant supply. While the Kodak Mini Shot appears cheaper at first glance, you'll have to keep in mind that it will be harder to find the correct paper that it uses, since it's not as common as Polaroid, Fujifilm, or some of the other instant cameras out there.

Polaroid Pop Kodak Mini Shot Cost $200 $100 Dimensions 6 x 4 x 1 in 0.9 x 3 x 5.2 in Profile Large, bulky round square Slim and compact Power Rechargeable via microUSB, lasts around 50 prints Rechargeable via microUSB, 620mAh capacity Connects to phone Yes via Wi-Fi Yes via Bluetooth Compatible app Yes Yes Digital copies Yes on microSD up to 128GB No Megapixels 20MP 10MP Video recording Yes, 1080p/720p HD No Screen Yes, touch Yes, LCD Built-in photo editing Yes No, only through app Shooting tools 7 white balance options, flash, timer Auto-focus, flash, exposure, white balance, and gamma correction Close-up shots Yes, digital zoom No Prints Polaroid ZINK Paper Kodak Mini 2 Photo Paper Cartridge MC

Even though the Kodak Mini Shot is more affordable, we still prefer the Polaroid Pop because it's more flexible.

With the Polaroid Pop, you get a mighty 20MP sensor that is also capable of recording video in stunning 1080p or 720p HD quality, and it even lets you make animated GIFs. Everything gets stored on an optional microUSB (up to 128GB), so you'll always have a digital backup of your memories.

The large touchscreen makes it easy to see what the viewfinder sees, as well as make any edits that are necessary. Plus, you can review each photo before printing, so you can be selective and not waste any paper.

The Polaroid Pop app is needed to connect your Polaroid Pop to your smartphone via Wi-Fi, and you can send your smartphone photos to the Pop to edit and print out. There are even fun effects and stickers that you can put on your photos, and there's the ability to draw and write on them too. The Pop also prints out images on 3.5-by-4.25-inch ZINK paper, so they're large sheets, though the printed resolution leaves a bit to be desired. There's also no stick-backed option, so you can't turn photos into stickers.

However, if you're on a budget right now but still want to enter the instant camera foray, then the Kodak Mini Shot is a decent option. It's half the price of the Polaroid Pop, though it does come with significantly fewer features. Still, it's not bad for what it is since you get 10MP, auto-focus, exposure, white balance, and gamma correction, and it's a good photo printer for your smartphone images. The only drawback is that finding the correct paper is a bit more difficult than for the competition, because we only found the Kodak Mini 2 Photo Paper Cartridge at Amazon, and no major box retailers carry it. If Amazon is out of stock, then you won't be able to stock up until they're back, and who knows how long that takes.

If you don't mind the cost of it, we recommend the Polaroid Pop over the Kodak Mini Shot. It may be double the price, but you get a ton more useful features, and finding paper for it won't be very hard.

