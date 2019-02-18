Go big or go home Polaroid Pop Kick it old school Polaroid OneStep 2 Polaroid Pop is where modern meets retro. It does well as a digital camera with adjustable lighting modes thanks to the 20MP sensor, has 1080p HD video recording capabilities, and can even make GIFS, with the ability to save everything onto a microSD card. You can be selective about what gets printed so that expensive ZINK paper isn't wasted, but be wary of the somewhat low resolution of non-sticker prints. $200 at Amazon Pros 20MP sensor, 1080p HD video

While both of these cameras come from Polaroid, they're aimed for two different groups of people. If you want to try your hand at the old style Polaroids like your grandparents, then the OneStep 2 is the way to go. If you prefer to have a Polaroid with modern capabilities, then you should try the Pop.

Let's break it down

Depending on what you're looking for in an instant camera, both the Polaroid Pop and OneStep 2 are good choices in their respective categories.

Polaroid Pop Polaroid OneStep 2 Price $200 $100 Dimensions 6 x 4 x 1 in 6.7 x 4.72 x 4.72 in Design Bulky, thick, rounded square Original Polaroid OneStep Battery Lithium-ion up to 50 prints Rechargeable via Micro-USB, lasts 60 days Megapixels or lens 20MP 106mm lens Video recording 1080p HD None Digital copies Yes with microSD up to 128GB No Film 3.5x4.25" inch ZINK paper i-Type or 600 Film Bluetooth No No Wi-Fi Yes No Compatible app Yes No Manual lighting adjustments Yes No Flash Yes Yes Self-timer Yes Yes

With the Polaroid Pop, you're getting a 20MP digital camera that's able to record HD video in either 1080p or 720p, which is more than a lot of instant cameras can do. The large touchscreen on the Pop allows you to easily see what the viewfinder sees, so you can frame your photos accordingly. Once a photo is taken, you can edit it right on the touchscreen with any necessary adjustments, or you can add fun touches like stickers, frames, and other effects before choosing to print it out.

If you download the companion Polaroid Pop app, you can connect to your smartphone via Wi-Fi and send pictures from your Camera Roll into the Pop itself. From there, you can edit the photos and print them out, as you would with a standalone photo printer.

The video recording capability of the Polaroid Pop is also impressive. With just a tap, you can record gorgeous video in 1080p HD resolution, and even turn short 15-second videos into animated GIFs, right on the camera itself.

Both the Polaroid Pop and OneStep 2 are good for their respective audiences.

The OneStep 2 is a throwback design. It was modeled off the original Polaroid OneStep, which was released in the 1970s. This new edition is designed for those who want to replicate the traditional Polaroid OneStep instant camera feeling. The shape of the camera itself won't make carrying it very easy, but it does work right out of the box as long as you have some i-Type or 600 film ready. However, the film isn't exactly cheap (average price of $16 or $19 with about eight sheets) and the camera doesn't come with any. You're going to need to spend extra on paper no matter what camera you purchase, but compared to the ZINK paper that the Pop uses, it's even more expensive.

With the OneStep 2, it's important to also remember that you won't have too much control over the results. The camera is designed to automatically adjust how much light gets in, so you can't manually adjust it. However, the OneStep 2 does have a flash suppression button that you can push down while taking a picture if you choose to not have flash (it goes off for every picture otherwise).

You also don't get support for microSD cards at all with the OneStep 2, so there are no digital copies, just purely analog prints. And of course, there's no video recording either, just like with the original.

Both the Polaroid Pop and OneStep 2 are good for their respective audiences. However, if we must go with one here, we'd recommend the Polaroid Pop over the OneStep 2. It just offers a lot more, and even though it has a high sticker price at first, the 3.5-by-4.25-inch ZINK paper it uses ends up being a lot cheaper in the long run compared to the i-Type or 600 film you need for the OneStep 2. But if you really want to try an analog instant camera and get those cool, imperfect shots, then by all means, give the OneStep 2 a try. The price point for the camera itself isn't too high, at least.

