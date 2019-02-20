Durable instant camera Polaroid Snap Functional Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 The Polaroid Snap is an entry-level instant camera that allows you to print photos as you take them or you can save them to a microSD for later use. The film for this camera is relatively inexpensive. $90 at Amazon Pros A simple-to-use instant camera

The Polaroid Snap and Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 are starter instant cameras for kids and adults alike. Both are good at what they do, but one outshines the other, as you'll see below.

When deciding between these two cameras, you're making a choice between one ecosystem over the other. You're also deciding whether being able to store your photos for later use is essential, and whether you want a camera with a rechargeable battery or not.

Polaroid Snap Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Weight 7.52 ounces 10.8 ounces Paper Zink Instax Photo size 2x3 inches 2.44x1.81 inches Colors 7 5 Charging time 2.5 hours N/A Battery Rechargeable 2 AA Prints per charge 15-20 100 No. of sheets it holds 10 10 Price per print around $0.70 around $1 microSD Yes No

Although the Polaroid Snap is more expensive than the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, it offers a less expensive experience over the long-run since its film cost less per print. It also has a rechargeable battery, which should save you some money too. Perhaps the best reason to buy the Polaroid camera over the Fujifilm Instax is the ability to save photos to microSD. I've also noticed the Polaroid is more durable than the other camera. You can feel the difference immediately when comparing the two.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 does have some strengths, however, depending on your situation. First, with two AA batteries, you can snap up to 100 photos. By contrast, the battery on the Polaroid will only allow for 15 to 20 pictures before it needs to be recharged. The Fujifilm camera is also the only one to include a selfie mirror. It also offers an automatic exposure measurement, which signals the recommended aperture setting with a flashing LED.

The bottom line: At this price point, where convenience and price are perhaps most important, you should go with the Polaroid Snap.

