The Polaroid Snap is a basic instant camera that allows you to print photos as they are taken -- just like the old-school Polaroid cameras of decades ago.
Pros
- A simple-to-use instant camera
- Includes a Photo Booth feature
Cons
- Can't print photos from your mobile device to the camera
- Limited functionality
The Prynt Pocket connects directly to your iPhone, allowing you to print photos as they are being taken or those already on your iPhone.
Pros
- Print any photo, even those on social networks
- Includes unique video feature
Cons
- Only compatible with iPhones
- Pricey
Comparison
The Polaroid Snap is a simple instant camera that automatically prints photos as they are taken. The Prynt Pocket allows you to print images from your iPhone and social networks. Both use the same 2 x 3-inch Zink Paper.
|Polaroid Snap
|Prynt Pocket
|Paper
|Zink
|Zink
|Colors
|7
|4
|Weight
|7.52 ounces
|5.8 ounces
|Video capabilities
|No
|Yes
If you're an iPhone user, you should purchase the Prynt Pocket, not the Polaroid Snap. The former allows you to print any photo that's on your iPhone using the same paper found on the Polaroid camera. And with the Prynt Pocket, you're using your iPhone's camera to take the snaps.
Bonus: Prynt isn't just a printer; with a free app you can add a video to your Prynt and watch it come to life.
If you still want an actual instant camera, the Polaroid Snap comes with a few features worth considering. The compact device features multiple modes, border options, a self-timer, a photo booth, and other extras. Regardless, both products have made our list of the best instant cameras of the year.
