Basic instant camera Polaroid Snap Turns your iPhone into a printer Prynt Pocket The Polaroid Snap is a basic instant camera that allows you to print photos as they are taken -- just like the old-school Polaroid cameras of decades ago. $90 at Amazon Pros A simple-to-use instant camera

Includes a Photo Booth feature Cons Can't print photos from your mobile device to the camera

Limited functionality The Prynt Pocket connects directly to your iPhone, allowing you to print photos as they are being taken or those already on your iPhone. $120 at Amazon Pros Print any photo, even those on social networks

Includes unique video feature Cons Only compatible with iPhones

Pricey

Comparison

The Polaroid Snap is a simple instant camera that automatically prints photos as they are taken. The Prynt Pocket allows you to print images from your iPhone and social networks. Both use the same 2 x 3-inch Zink Paper.

Polaroid Snap Prynt Pocket Paper Zink Zink Colors 7 4 Weight 7.52 ounces 5.8 ounces Video capabilities No Yes

If you're an iPhone user, you should purchase the Prynt Pocket, not the Polaroid Snap. The former allows you to print any photo that's on your iPhone using the same paper found on the Polaroid camera. And with the Prynt Pocket, you're using your iPhone's camera to take the snaps.

Bonus: Prynt isn't just a printer; with a free app you can add a video to your Prynt and watch it come to life.

If you still want an actual instant camera, the Polaroid Snap comes with a few features worth considering. The compact device features multiple modes, border options, a self-timer, a photo booth, and other extras. Regardless, both products have made our list of the best instant cameras of the year.

Limited use Polaroid Snap Retro time The Polaroid Snap is a good choice for anyone who wants to start taking instant photos. However, it doesn't come recommended for iPhone owners who should purchase the slightly more expensive Prynt Pocket. $90 at Amazon

Lots of uses Prynt Pocket Unique and worth your time Both of these products allow you to take 2 x 3-inch Zink Paper prints. Only the Prynt Pocket uses your iPhone camera. It's also the only product out of the two that will print your existing photos with ease. $120 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.