Polaroid has just announced its new Hi-Print pocket printer and it could be the answer to the age-old problem of taking photos that never see the light of day. Because it lets you take a photo and print it no matter where you are.

Even better, the back of the prints the Hi-Print generates is sticky, so you can put them wherever you want as well.

Find it, print it, stick it: it's that simple with the Polaroid Hi-Print. A friendly pocket printer that turns photos, screenshots and the digital world on your smartphone into high-quality, credit card-sized, self-adhesive prints.

Users can print directly from an iPhone or Android phone and the resulting images are water and smudge-resistant for improved longevity. Battery life lasts for around 20 prints, and the paper comes in a cartridge so you won't need to contend with individual sheets when you're out and about.

Highlights of the Hi-Print include:

Credit card sized photos 2.3" x 3.4" (54 x 86mm).

Wireless connectivity via Bluetooth for on-the-go printing.

A mess-free cartridge that eliminates the need for separate ink.

Modern digital printing technology with the classic Polaroid rainbow design.

The Polaroid Hi-Print Pocket Printer is available directly from Polaroid for $99.99 now, with the 20-print paper cartridges costing $16.99 apiece. The Hi-Print app is free and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, too.