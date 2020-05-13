According to a new report from Axios, Apple's Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs, Cynthia Hogan, has resigned from the company.

The executive will be joining Joe Biden's vice presidential selection committee along with Senator Chris Dodd, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Mayor Eric Garcetti. Before coming to Apple, Hogan had served as Biden's vice presidential counsel during the Obama administration.

As detailed by MacRumors, Hogan was hired by Apple in 2016 to run its Washington D.C. office and reported to Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. Before Apple, Jackson had run the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama White House.

According to the report by Axios, Hogan plans to transition her responsibilities and leave the company next month.