What you need to know
- Apple's Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs, Cynthia Hogan, is leaving Apple.
- The executive is joining Joe Biden's vice presidential selection committee.
- Before Apple, Hogan worked for Joe Biden during the Obama administration.
According to a new report from Axios, Apple's Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs, Cynthia Hogan, has resigned from the company.
"Cynthia Hogan, Apple's vice president for public policy and government affairs, has resigned from the company, Apple said."
The executive will be joining Joe Biden's vice presidential selection committee along with Senator Chris Dodd, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Mayor Eric Garcetti. Before coming to Apple, Hogan had served as Biden's vice presidential counsel during the Obama administration.
"The vice presidential selection committee will be headed by Biden's longtime friend former Sen. Chris Dodd; Cynthia Hogan, a longtime aide and adviser who served as Biden's vice presidential counsel in the Obama White House; and two national campaign co-chairs, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti."
As detailed by MacRumors, Hogan was hired by Apple in 2016 to run its Washington D.C. office and reported to Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. Before Apple, Jackson had run the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama White House.
According to the report by Axios, Hogan plans to transition her responsibilities and leave the company next month.
