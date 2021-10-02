A recent report indicates that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be made available for pre-order on October 8. Apple only gave us a 'fall' timeframe when the new wearable was announced alongside the iPhone 13 last month, however, this week leaks suggest it might be close at hand. From Friday

The Apple Watch Series 7 might be close at hand, if customer emails sent by Hermès are anything to go by. According to AppleTrack: You'll be able to pre-order the new Apple Watch in just over a week, according to Hermès, one of Apple's official partners. In multiple emails from Hermès, obtained by AppleTrack, customer service says "Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for preorder beginning October 8. 2021. Please let us know if you have any further questions!" AppleTrack says that a source within Hermès has privately confirmed the emails are real, without giving away anything about the actual release date.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was a big surprise when it was announced, as it didn't come with the big redesign we'd been promised, nor does it have a new processor. It does however have a larger display with new screen tech and the most durable glass ever put in an Apple Watch. According to iMore's Joe Wituschek, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a worthy upgrade from the Series 6, but the incremental upgrade might not be enough for some.

That's where today's poll comes in. We want to know whether you'll be upgrading to a new Apple Watch Series 7, either from a Series 6, or an older model. Or are you a first-time buyer who was finally convinced to take the plunge with the Series 7? Let us know below! Click here if you can't see the poll.