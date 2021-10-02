Apple Watch Series 7 Comparison Press PhotoSource: Apple

A recent report indicates that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be made available for pre-order on October 8. Apple only gave us a 'fall' timeframe when the new wearable was announced alongside the iPhone 13 last month, however, this week leaks suggest it might be close at hand. From Friday

The Apple Watch Series 7 might be close at hand, if customer emails sent by Hermès are anything to go by.

According to AppleTrack:

You'll be able to pre-order the new Apple Watch in just over a week, according to Hermès, one of Apple's official partners. In multiple emails from Hermès, obtained by AppleTrack, customer service says "Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for preorder beginning October 8. 2021. Please let us know if you have any further questions!"

AppleTrack says that a source within Hermès has privately confirmed the emails are real, without giving away anything about the actual release date.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was a big surprise when it was announced, as it didn't come with the big redesign we'd been promised, nor does it have a new processor. It does however have a larger display with new screen tech and the most durable glass ever put in an Apple Watch. According to iMore's Joe Wituschek, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a worthy upgrade from the Series 6, but the incremental upgrade might not be enough for some.

