Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 13, is now available in stores around the world. Whilst the launch has been met with the usual acclaim and fanfare, we've seen a good bit of talk about the fact the iPhone 13 is very much an incremental upgrade. Whilst there are some cool new features like the A15 Bionic, and a brighter display, it doesn't bring the big design overhaul of the iPhone 12, which is making the jump harder to justify for some.
From our first impressions:
Superficially, the iPhones 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are almost indistinguishable from their iPhone 12 counterparts. Same industrial design, same screen sizes, same prices. But once you start using them, the differences are considerable: Brighter displays, better camera, especially on the Pro variants; huge improvement in battery life, especially for the mini, a novel cinematic mode, double the storage for the baselines, and up to double the refresh rate for the Pros. They're exciting, inspiring even, but also frustrating. Let me explain…
That's where this week's poll comes in. We want to know if you've decided to upgrade to this year's iPhone, whether from the iPhone 12 or from an older model.
You can take our poll below, or be sure to click here if you're on mobile.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple claimed TV+ had less than 20M U.S. and Canada subs in July
A new report says that Apple claimed it had less than 20M U.S. and Canadian Apple TV+ subscribers in July, according to a union that represents behind-the-scenes production workers.
iPadOS 15 brings power user features, overall refinements, and more
iPadOS 15 is now out in the wild for anyone to download. After spending weeks with the beta versions, we're here to tell you all about it.
Apple Fitness+ added to UnitedHealthcare free of charge
Fully insured UnitedHealthcare members will soon get Apple Fitness+ at no extra cost as part of their membership for 12 months.
Keep it classy with a fine leather case for that iPhone 13
You already have a fine smartphone with the iPhone 13, why not dress it up with a fine leather case? Here we have the leather cases that will add a touch of luxury to your handset.