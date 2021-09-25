Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 13, is now available in stores around the world. Whilst the launch has been met with the usual acclaim and fanfare, we've seen a good bit of talk about the fact the iPhone 13 is very much an incremental upgrade. Whilst there are some cool new features like the A15 Bionic, and a brighter display, it doesn't bring the big design overhaul of the iPhone 12, which is making the jump harder to justify for some.

From our first impressions:

Superficially, the iPhones 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are almost indistinguishable from their iPhone 12 counterparts. Same industrial design, same screen sizes, same prices. But once you start using them, the differences are considerable: Brighter displays, better camera, especially on the Pro variants; huge improvement in battery life, especially for the mini, a novel cinematic mode, double the storage for the baselines, and up to double the refresh rate for the Pros. They're exciting, inspiring even, but also frustrating. Let me explain…

That's where this week's poll comes in. We want to know if you've decided to upgrade to this year's iPhone, whether from the iPhone 12 or from an older model.

