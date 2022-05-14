Apple this week announced that it was finally discontinuing the iPod, telling customers that the "music lives on."
It comes as Apple admits that after 20 years, there's really no market left for the iPod, which has been superseded by the string of products it helped inspire. Now, devices like Apple's best iPhones, streaming on Apple Music, and the integration of products like AirPods and even the Apple Watch mean that users can get all the functionality of the iPod and more across Apple's ecosystem. Despite a 20-year run, it might surprise you to learn that Apple's iPod sales peaked all the way back in 2008, just one year after the iPhone was unveiled.
iPod memories
If you've been an Apple customer or fan for a while, you almost certainly have an iPod memory or two to share. In a series of polls this week, we want to know about your favorite iPod, your first iPod, and more! Take our polls below!
What was your first iPod?
Did you have a favorite iPod?
Which iPod had the most iconic design?
Pick 3!
Will you miss the iPod?
When you've taken our polls, why not take the time to read our story this week about how the iPod's iconic design almost didn't make. New details in Tripp Mickle's book 'After Steve' reveal that colleagues questioned Jony Ive's distinctive design decisions, the stainless steel, molded chassis, the logo on the back, and even the color white!
The iPod is officially no more. But as Apple's Greg Joswiak said this week, today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there's no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music."
