The iPhone 13 event is over, and what a week it has been. Apple has announced not only its new best iPhone, but also the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad, and a new iPad mini 6, but which was your favorite? That's what we want to find out in this week's poll.
But first, here's a recap of what was launched:
iPad
Apple has released a brand new iPad with an A13 Bionic processor, Center stage, True tone, and more storage. It costs $329 and brings with it support for Apple Pencil and the Magic keyboard. However, there's no design change from the previous model, save the end of white bezels.
iPad mini
iPad mini arguably stole the show with its stunning new design, A15 Bionic processor, thinner bezels, Touch ID in the home button, and more.
Apple Watch Series 7
A big surprise, Apple Watch didn't change anything like we thought it would. We were promised a new chassis with flat edges and a new processor by multiple leakers, instead, we got a slightly redesigned watch with the same processor, larger display, and some new faces. It's also the toughest Apple Watch to date.
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 builds on the iPhone 12 with a smaller notch, A15 chip, better camera, better display, and some exciting new videography upgrades like cinematic mode.
iPhone 13 Pro
The iPhone 13 Pro got 120Hz ProMotion displays, up to 1TB of storage, a variable refresh rate, macro photography, new colors, and more.
Poll
Personally, the iPad mini is a massive upgrade on previous years, making it a prime candidate for Apple's best iPad over the iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro (2021). This was definitely the most exciting upgrade in my book, and a nice surprise after we'd heard that the iPad wasn't actually going to debut until next month. But what did you think? Take our poll below, or click here if you're on mobile.
