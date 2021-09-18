The iPhone 13 event is over, and what a week it has been. Apple has announced not only its new best iPhone, but also the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad, and a new iPad mini 6, but which was your favorite? That's what we want to find out in this week's poll.

But first, here's a recap of what was launched:

iPad

Apple has released a brand new iPad with an A13 Bionic processor, Center stage, True tone, and more storage. It costs $329 and brings with it support for Apple Pencil and the Magic keyboard. However, there's no design change from the previous model, save the end of white bezels.

iPad mini

iPad mini arguably stole the show with its stunning new design, A15 Bionic processor, thinner bezels, Touch ID in the home button, and more.

Apple Watch Series 7

A big surprise, Apple Watch didn't change anything like we thought it would. We were promised a new chassis with flat edges and a new processor by multiple leakers, instead, we got a slightly redesigned watch with the same processor, larger display, and some new faces. It's also the toughest Apple Watch to date.