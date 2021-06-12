Apple's WWDC 2021 week is over! We heard about all the exciting new changes coming to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, HomeKit, tvOS 15, and everything in between.
There's always a mixed reaction to this sort of thing, and we'd love to know just which of Apple's announcements was your favorite from the week. To give you a quick refresh, here's a reminder of all the biggest Apple news and announcements from WWDC 2021:
First up was iOS 15. Apple has made big changes to iOS with new features for FaceTime and Messages, new sharing capabilities for content, and more. It is also getting new updates to Maps and big improvements to Notifications, which include a new Focus Mode and a Notifications summary.
Apple also unveiled iPadOS 15, which includes changes to Widgets that will let users put them anywhere on the Home Screen. Apple's iOS 14 App Library is also coming to iPadOS, alongside improvements to the Notes app. The Translate app from iPhone is also coming to iOS, as well as a new Swift Playgrounds app that will let users create and submit apps directly from iPad.
Alongside that were updates to watchOS 8 including new Health features, Workouts, and more. macOS Monterey got a big new boost with Universal Control, which lets users control multiple devices with one mouse and keyboard, even dragging and dropping files between them.
Aside from Apple's big software, it made updates to privacy, iCloud, and more. It announced it is bringing Siri to third-party accessories and announced the launch of Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos for Apple Music.
Take our poll below and let us know what your favorite WWDC 2021 announcement was, and be sure to leave a comment if you select 'something else'. On a mobile device and can't see the poll? Click here!
