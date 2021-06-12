Apple's WWDC 2021 week is over! We heard about all the exciting new changes coming to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, HomeKit, tvOS 15, and everything in between.

There's always a mixed reaction to this sort of thing, and we'd love to know just which of Apple's announcements was your favorite from the week. To give you a quick refresh, here's a reminder of all the biggest Apple news and announcements from WWDC 2021:

First up was iOS 15. Apple has made big changes to iOS with new features for FaceTime and Messages, new sharing capabilities for content, and more. It is also getting new updates to Maps and big improvements to Notifications, which include a new Focus Mode and a Notifications summary.