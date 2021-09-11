Apple's first fall event is just days away. The company is expected to release its new iPhone 13, replacing the iPhone 12 as the best iPhone on the market, along with Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3. But which product are people most excited for? Let's find out in our poll this week, but first, a reminder of what we're expecting.

iPhone 13

Of course, the headline again this year is Apple's next iPhone. We're expecting a few updates under the hood with a faster processor, camera improvements, and more. However, don't expect any major design changes, we're expecting a lineup identical to the iPhone 12, four phones, three sizes.

Apple Watch Series 7

AirPods 3

Apple's next-generation AirPods will reportedly feature a new design and possibly even new features for activity tracking, as well as improved bass.

iPad mini 6

Another big design overhaul, the iPad Mini 6 is expected to go the way of the M1 iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Air with a new design, thinner bezels, and an end to the Home Button.

iPad (2021)

A new thinner, lighter ninth-generation iPad is expected to replace the current generation, but don't expect the same design overhaul as the mini.

MacBook Pro

My personal pick, Apple reportedly has brand new MacBooks on the way with mini-LED display technology, an overhauled chassis, new M1X Apple silicon that could have 10 cores, and a return of pro ports such as the SD cart slot, HDMI, and even MagSafe charging.

Give us your pick for the product you're most excited for below, and if you're on mobile, click here to see the poll.