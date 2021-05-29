Apple reportedly has a number of new AirPods in the works, and recent reports indicate Apple is preparing to replace its AirPods and AirPods Pro over the next couple of years. There's even talk that Apple might have new colors for the AirPods Max in the pipeline. Here's a recap of what we think we know:
AirPods
Apple apparently has a new pair of AirPods (that would be the third generation) in the pipeline for this year. According to rumors, they'll have the shorter stem of AirPods Pro, as well as a more 'Pro-like' design.
AirPods Pro 2
Apple is also apparently working on new AirPods Pro for next year, from a recent report:
A new report from Bloomberg says Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro will come in 2022 and feature motion sensors for fitness tracking.
From Mark Gurman:
Apple Inc. is readying a revamp of its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second generation of the AirPods Pro for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The new base AirPods will mark the first update to the product since March 2019 and will add a new design that mostly mirrors that of the AirPods Pro. The earbuds will come with a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one. The AirPods Pro coming next year will be the first change to that product since October 2019 and will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.
AirPods Max
Reports suggest Apple isn't currently planning a follow-up to AirPods Max but could release new colors for the current generation. We have also previously heard there might be a cheaper version of AirPods Max in the works.
Beats Studio Buds
If AirPods aren't your thing, Apple also has a set of Beats Studio Buds on the way, reportedly set to launch next month. Heck, Lebron already has a pair.
