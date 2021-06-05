Apple's annual World Wide Developer Conference kicks off on Monday, June 7. As per usual, it will begin with Apple's customary keynote presentation where we can expect Apple to unveil the latest and greatest in software across its product lineup. We've heard plenty of rumors about changes coming to iOS 15, iPadOS, and perhaps some new hardware. Here's a quick reminder of what we think might happen, before you get the chance to vote on what you're most excited about for the upcoming week.

We've heard previously that iOS 15 could include new food-tracking tools, complications, and notification changes for the lock screen, iMessages updates, and tweaks to the user interface. We might get a huge design overhaul, but we can definitely expect some exciting new features here.

As our own Luke Filipowicz recently postulated, the new iPad Pro (2021) feels like a story half-told. It's long been understood that iPadOS 15 isn't quite making use of all that power under the hood, not least when it recently emerged that current iPadOS apps are still limited to a tiny portion of the new M1 iPad's 16GB of RAM. There are rumors that Apple plans to expand widget capabilities for iPadOS as well as bring more customization and notification changes.

We haven't heard much of anything about the next iteration of macOS save that it might be called macOS Monterey. Apple also recently let slip the name of a new homeOS operating system that could power Apple's Smart Home enabled devices like HomePod. And of course, don't forget the changes Apple will likely bring to the wrist with Apple watchOS 8.

We've even heard that Apple may debut a new MacBook Pro with a mini-LED display and new Apple silicon at WWDC, and new hardware could bring welcome balance to what will be a predominantly software-focused event.

So there you have, now it's your turn. Let us know in the poll below which of the potential announcements you're most excited for. If you're on a mobile device and can't see the poll then click here