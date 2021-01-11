PopSockets today announced a new wave of products that are designed to be used with MagSafe-compatible devices. That's the iPhone 12 lineup right now, with new grips kicking things off.

There are three new grips to look forward to along with a couple of mounts and a wallet, not unlike Apple's own MagSafe Leather Wallet. The PopSafe Grip for MagSafe is what it sounds like, a grip that connects to an iPhone via MagSafe. PopSockets says that these things are designed to be easily removed so that people can use MagSafe and other wireless chargers, something that traditional stick-on grips aren't great at.

There will be new mounts as well, with two coming soon that will magnetically mount iPhones without the need to remove any grips beforehand. Customizability will also be a factor here, with swappable tops included. The PopWallet+ for MagSafe is a wallet that can carry up to three cards while also integrating a grip of its own. Again, it connects to iPhone 12 models via MagSafe for easy removal.

Next up is the PopGrip Slide for iPhone 12 that attaches to the side of Apple's own silicone cases using sliding arms. There's another version, called Stretch, that will attach to other iPhone cases, according to PopSockets.

Finally, we have the PopMount for MagSafe that includes PopMount for ‌MagSafe‌ Multi-Surface and the PopMount for ‌MagSafe‌ Car Vent. That's a lot of PopMounting in a single sentence, but there we go.

None of these are available to buy now, however. PopSockets says that the PopGrip Slide Stretch will launch on March 21, but everything else is coming later in the year in and around Spring.