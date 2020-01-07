What you need to know
- You don't need to remove your PopSocket PopGrip to wirelessly charge (except metal ones).
- Provides 15W of power and supports Apple and Samsung fast charging.
- Also works with AirPods.
- Available now for $60.
PopSockets, the company known for expandable phone grips that stick on to the back of your phone, just launched new PopPower Home Wireless Chargers at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. If you've ever wanted some razzle dazzle with your wireless charging pad, then this is the product for you.
If you have ever used a PopSocket PopGrip, then you may know that it's a bit of a pain if you want to wireless charge your phone. The process would involve removing the PopGrip or phone case that it's attached to, and then place it on your wireless charger. But fear not! Those days are gone if you pick up the PopPower Wireless Charger.
The PopPower Wireless Charger has a recessed space in the middle of the charging pad so you can charge up without having to remove your PopGrip. Just place it down and your phone will start charging. The wireless charger provides up to 15W of charging power, and has a dimming LED so it doesn't disturb your sleep. It's compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charging, and it can also be used to wirelessly charge your AirPods or AirPods Pro case. The PopPower can still charge your phone with a case on, up to 5mm thick.
PopSockets provides a 6-foot charging cable with a high-power AC adapter with the PopPower, which should be plenty of leeway between your nightstand or desk and the outlet.
It's important to note that the PopPower Wireless Charger won't work with every PopSocket Grip out there. It will work with most PopSockets PopGrips, except for the metal PopGrips. There are also PopGrip Lips, which contain lip balm, so that would just turn into a mess. If you want to use it with one of those, then you need to remove the PopGrip first. This is done by closing the grip so that it's flat, pressing down, and then twist it 90-degrees to remove.
For the PopWallet or PopWallet+, it's also recommended to remove those before using the wireless charger. That's because exposure to wireless charging can de-magnetize credit cards.
PopPower Home Wireless Charger is available right now from the PopSockets website for $60.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Give your MacBook a unique style with a real wood or stone Cover-Up Skin
You're not one to settle for "the usual" look for your MacBook. Cover-Up has you covered, with a genuine wood or stone MacBook skin.
Deutsche Bank: Apple will not repeat 86% growth surge in 2020
Deutsche analysts believe that Apple is unlikely to repeat its 2019 performance in which its stock grew by 86% across the year.
A Pokémon Direct is coming on January 9!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Best Drones for kids in 2019
Drones can be a fun hobby to share with younger kids, but you'll want to start out with something that's kid-friendly andwallet-friendly, too. Here are some of the best drones you can buy for kids and novice pilots.