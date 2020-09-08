What you need to know
- PopSockets is launching a new product called PopSockets Nails.
- PopSockets Nails have about 15 different designs spread out in Standard and Premium Collections.
- The kits cost $15-$20 with the PopGrip, or $10-$13 without.
PopSockets are launching a new product today, which are sold exclusively online at PopSockets.com: PopSocket Nails. That's right — now your nails can match your favorite PopGrip, which have become rather ubiquitous in the world of mobile phone grips.
PopSocket Nails is the first press-on, ready to wear instant manicure adhesive kit that will coordinate perfectly with the matching PopGrip, which is included in the kit. The nails themselves are designed to last at around five days, but could be longer, depending on care. A kit contains 30 nails, one matching PopGrip, a prep pad, manicure stick, and mini nail file.
The process for applying the press-on nails is simple: finding the right nail size, peeling the liner, and press it onto your nail. Of course, you will want to do standard manicure steps, such as pushing back the cuticles, to make the manicure look better and last longer.
The PopSocket Nails will come in Standard and Premium Collections, each one having its own set of unique designs. Standard collection kits costs $15, while Premium kits are $20. The Premium Collection contains some of PopSocket's "premium material" PopGrips, hence the higher price.
Some of the designs in the Standard Collection include Nebula (also has a matching face mask, Starry Skies, Daisy, and more. The Premium Collection has designs like Neon Coast, Rainbow Flair, Shimmer Shift, and Rose Gold.
If you're interested in the press-on nails, but don't need a PopGrip, PopSockets is also selling the nails themselves. The cost of the press-on nails are $10 for the Standard Collection and $13 for Premium.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New Apple Watch and iPad Air coming today, says Prosser
Jon Prosser has doubled down on previous leaks, and says his sources "are not budging" on claims a new Apple Watch and iPad Air will be announced by Apple today.
Stephen Hackett installed Mac Pro wheels live on stream. It wasn't easy.
Relay FM co-founder Stephen Hacket promised to install wheels on his Mac Pro live on stream. And it wasn't as easy as any of us had hoped.
Apple could ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro first, rest later
Supply chain sources claim Apple's 6.1-inch iPhones are coming first with the others following later.
Store digital camera memories on one of our favorite SD cards
Digital cameras are some of our favorite tools, but they require an SD card to hold your photos. We have a roundup of this year's best SD cards for digital cameras.