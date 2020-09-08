What you need to know PopSockets is launching a new product called PopSockets Nails.

PopSockets Nails have about 15 different designs spread out in Standard and Premium Collections.

The kits cost $15-$20 with the PopGrip, or $10-$13 without.

PopSockets are launching a new product today, which are sold exclusively online at PopSockets.com: PopSocket Nails. That's right — now your nails can match your favorite PopGrip, which have become rather ubiquitous in the world of mobile phone grips. PopSocket Nails is the first press-on, ready to wear instant manicure adhesive kit that will coordinate perfectly with the matching PopGrip, which is included in the kit. The nails themselves are designed to last at around five days, but could be longer, depending on care. A kit contains 30 nails, one matching PopGrip, a prep pad, manicure stick, and mini nail file.

The process for applying the press-on nails is simple: finding the right nail size, peeling the liner, and press it onto your nail. Of course, you will want to do standard manicure steps, such as pushing back the cuticles, to make the manicure look better and last longer.