What you need to know
- Porsche has announced new head units for some of its classic cars.
- Porsche Classic Communication Management comes in two different configurations.
- It means you can retrofit an older Porsche with CarPlay!
Porsche has today released some brand new head units for classic car models, with features including CarPlay compatibility.
As reported by PistonHeads:
Called Porsche Classic Communication Management, it brings all the tech we've come to expect from a modern car - DAB+, CarPlay, Bluetooth - into the old single-DIN format. There's a 3.5-inch touchscreen display, two rotary knobs, and six buttons, so it mostly looks like an old stereo, but functions like a new one. Moreover, there is USB connectivity, aux input and an SD slot. It costs 1439.89 euros (UK prices to be confirmed), and will fit everything from a 60s 911 right up to a 993. Porsche also says that "use in earlier front- and mid-engine models is also available", as if shamed to say them; presumably that means at least the transaxle cars of 924, 944, 968 and 928.
As the report notes, PCCM will include CarPlay as well as Bluetooth DAB and Android Auto. There's also a PCCM Plus, a larger "double-din" system that features a seven-inch touchscreen, and is designed to blend seamlessly into the dashboard of Porsche's 996, 911 and 986 Boxster:
The upgrade puts a seven-inch touchscreen in where the old media system used to be, with the design "based on the adjacent components such as air vents or push button switches"; it shouldn't jar too much with the 90s architecture, basically, in the same way that the regular PCCM is also meant to seamlessly blend in with its surroundings.
Both systems can be updated via memory card.
The only drawback, the head units seem pretty pricy, with the plus retailing at 1,606 euros (more than $1,700).
