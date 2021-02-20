Portland Apple store to re-open for first time since May violence

Apple appears set to reopen its Pioneer Place store in Portland, Oregon, on February 22.

According to 9to5Mac:

Apple Pioneer Place in Portland, Oregon will reopen this coming Monday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m., according to message posted by Apple. It'll be the first time the store is open to customers in 267 days. Apple Store openings and closures have become routine due to health conditions over the past year, but Apple Pioneer Place is a special case. The store has been open just three days total since COVID-19 gripped the US, fewer than any other location.

As Michael Steeber notes, the store was renovated in 2019, and was open less than a year before all Apple stores closed due to COVID-19. Whilst closed, the store was caught up in riots during May, which saw the store sustain heavy damage.

Just a couple of days later the store was adorned with a mural that Apple has since donated to the non-profit 'Don't Shoot Portland'. From that report:

Apple has donated the mural at its Pioneer Place Apple Store in Portland, Oregon to Don't Shoot Portland, a "Black-led human rights nonprofit that advocates for accountability." Don't Shoot Portland is a Black-led human rights nonprofit that advocates for accountability. Since 2014, we have implemented art, education and civic participation within our programming to create social change.

According to Steeber and 9to5Mac, the store is now set to reopen on Monday, February 22, for the first time in 267 days. The store's website has not yet been updated to reflect the change.