The concept of conducting a photoshoot via FaceTime isn't something that immediately springs to mind when you tap that little green icon on your iPhone. But it turns out that it's actually not a bad idea at all, as shown by portrait and wedding photographer Tim Dunk. He's been outlining how it all works over on PetaPixel, too.

Dunk says that with everything that's going on in the world right now, he wanted a way to continue to be creative even though he couldn't visit the people he was supposed to be shooting. That, ultimately, led to using FaceTime as the communication tool and an iPhone as the camera. Oh, and a MacBook Pro was thrown into the mix as well.