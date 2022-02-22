Police in Amsterdam have been dispatched to a situation near the Apple store in the city's center. There's a possible robbery, according to Bloomberg News.

On Twitter, the police explained: "There is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many (specialist) units to get the situation under control."

An unverified account added footage to Twitter that appears to show someone at gunpoint.

The Daily Mail confirms a gunman is holding at least one person hostage.

At this time, there has been no response from Apple.