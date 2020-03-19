H1-chip and great battery life Powerbeats 4 Tough earbuds Jabra Elite 65t Featuring the same H1 chip as the second-generation AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro, and AirPods Pro, the fourth-generation Powerbeats have the ability to use "Hey, Siri," the benefits of power efficiency, and super seamless pairing. They also come with multiple ear tips for more flexibility in the fit. However, the ear hook design isn't comfortable for everyone, and they do have a neck wire. $150 for pre-order at Apple Pros H1-chip

15-hour battery life

"Hey Siri" support

Great bass

Lightning cable for charging Cons Neck wire

No sound customization

Ear hook design isn't for everyone

More expensive The Jabra Elite 65t are excellent wireless earbuds that pack great sound into a tiny package. They have optional noise isolation, four microphones, and support Alexa and other assistants out-of-the-box. The Elite 65t buds should last around five hours per charge, but the case only provides up to 10 hours of additional battery life before it needs charging itself. $120 at Amazon Pros Great sound

Optional noise isolation

Supports Alexa and other digital assistants

No ear hooks

Less expensive Cons No H1-chip

Weak battery

Older model

Micro-USB for charging

Much like the AirPods lineup and the newest products from Beats, the Powerbeats 4 are absolutely fantastic for iPhone users because of the H1-chip. With built-in "Hey, Siri" suppport and incredible power efficiency, you'll be listen to music and have full fuction of your iPhone for 15 hours straight. On the other hand, the Jabra Elite 65t offer more sound customization through the companion app and the ability to hear outside noise if you wish. Of course, while the Jabra Elite 65t are truly wireless (no neck cord to be found), they also only have five hours of battery life in the earbuds themselves and another 10 with the case, which is a bit bulky.

Brand new vs. older model

The $30 difference between the Powerbeats 4 and the Jabra Elite 65t is not huge, but when you start to look at some of the finer details, you'll start to see what that $30 difference truly means. While the Jabra Elite 65t are a super popular pair of headphones — I even have a pair myself — they are starting to show their age when compared to newer hardware.

Powerbeats 4 Jabra Elite 65t Price $150 $120 Battery life 15 hours 5 hours (10 additional hours with charging case) Controls Physical buttons Physical buttons Hey, Siri Yes No Charging method Lightning micro USB Connection Bluetooth 5.0 through H1 Chip Bluetooth 5.0 Fast charging 5 mins = 1 hour 15 mins = 1.5 hours Auto pause No Yes Sweat-resistant Yes, IPX4 Yes, IP55 Companion App No Yes

The battery life may be the most important difference because let's face it, you want to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and all other audio for as long as possible between charges. The new Powerbeats don't come with a charging case, but have 15 hours of playback time just in the earbuds themselves. That far surpasses the relatively paltry five-hour battery life the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds get.

While they get 10 hours of additional charge with the charging case, you'll have to wait for the charge. The Micro-USB port the Jabra Elite 65t use is just much older techology, and even though the Powerbeats 4 use Lightning and not USB-C, the Jabra Elite 65t can only get about 90 minutes of charge in 15 minutes of charging. When you compare that to the 60 minutes of charge that the Powerbeats can get in just five minutes, it's easy to see that the Powerbeats will spend more time in your ears and less time charging up overall.

When it comes to water-resistance, it may be easy to look at the IP55 rating of the Jarbra Elite 65t and assume that it must be better, but that's not necessairly the full picture. The rating means that they can withstand water jets (albeit not powerful ones), so while its conceiveable you could wear the Jabra Elite 65t into the shower with you — common sense would dictate you shouldn't anyways —that's not really why you buy these headphones. You buy them for the gym. To compare, the IPX4 rating of the Powerbeats 4 means it can handle splashing water, which is more than enough for getting your sweat on in the gym.

Which headphones are for you?

As much as I love my Jabra Elite 65t, I would be hard pressed to recommend them to anyone over a more current offering like the Powerbeats 4.

I would say there's still a good reason for people who really love customization to get the Jabra Elite 65t, since the companion app does offer a customizable EQ band and the abillity to use the HearThrough feature so you can hear the outide world when you're out and about. However, overall, the Powerbeats are a better option for most people.

Not only will the Powerbeats 4 last much longer in your ears and charge faster, but they are much more useful to an iPhone user thanks to the H1-chip. You'll pair them to your iPhone, iPad, and Mac much faster, you'll be able to use "Hey, Siri" whenever you want, and they charge with a Lightning cable, which most Apple users have at the ready,

