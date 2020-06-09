After they were announced last month Apple has now made Powerbeats Pro earbuds available in four new colors; Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, Cloud Pink, and Lava Red.

All four colors are available for order direct from the Apple online store and are priced at $249.99. All of the existing color options remain, too.

Powerbeats Pro offer essentially the same features as AirPods Pro but with a design that's more focused on use during exercise and playing sports. They have ear hooks to keep them in place which is a bog positive, but on the downside, there is no support for active noise cancelation – something that makes AirPods Pro worth every penny in my opinion.

You can place an order for Powerbeats Pro in all new and old colors now. Depending on where you are, you might be able to get them as soon as this coming Thursday.