What you need to know
- Apple announced the four new Powerbeats Pro colors last month.
- All four colors are now available for order from Apple's website.
- Delivery is available as soon as Thursday.
After they were announced last month Apple has now made Powerbeats Pro earbuds available in four new colors; Spring Yellow, Glacier Blue, Cloud Pink, and Lava Red.
All four colors are available for order direct from the Apple online store and are priced at $249.99. All of the existing color options remain, too.
Powerbeats Pro offer essentially the same features as AirPods Pro but with a design that's more focused on use during exercise and playing sports. They have ear hooks to keep them in place which is a bog positive, but on the downside, there is no support for active noise cancelation – something that makes AirPods Pro worth every penny in my opinion.
You can place an order for Powerbeats Pro in all new and old colors now. Depending on where you are, you might be able to get them as soon as this coming Thursday.
Sporty music magic
Powerbeats Pro
The only truly wireless headphones with Apple's H1 chip guaranteed to stay in your ears.
If you've always wanted a pair of truly wireless headphones, but the AirPods weren't right for you, the Powerbeats Pro are your salvation. They come in ivory, moss, navy, and black.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review the stylish laptop carry-all, Bellroy's Tokyo Tote
Bellroy's Tokyo Tote has a padded sleeve for your 13-inch laptop, plus plenty of room for all of your other essentials.
Aberdeen, Scotland rolls out Apple Pay Express Transit to all First busses
Aberdeen beats some of the biggest cities on the planet to Apple Pay Express Transit. First busses throughout the city are online and ready to go.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Sweat harder with these true wireless earbuds
Like to listen to music or podcasts while working out? You’ll need sweat proof earbuds. And with true wireless earbuds, you won’t need to worry about a tugging on that pesky cord that connects the two earbuds.