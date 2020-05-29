Reported by MacRumors , Beats will be adding four new colors to Glacier Blue, Lava Red, Spring Yellow, and Cloud Pink. The new colors will be available to purchase on June 9th and be priced at $249.99, the same price as the existing colors in the lineup.

After weeks of leaks surrounding the headphones, Beats has officially announced that is will be dropping four new exciting colors into the Powerbeats Pro lineup.

The case for the headphones will not be getting any kind of bright color treatment and retain its original black design.

Other than the new colors, these new Powerbeats Pro headphones will feature the same technology as the current headphones available to purchase. Owners can expect up to 9 hours of battery life and, paired with the charging case, you can get up to 24 hours of combined listening time. Charging the headphones for 5 minutes will also net you 1.5 hours of playback.

The headphones are also IPX4 sweat & water-resistant, so they are made to be put to the test with the toughest of workouts. They are not waterproof, however, so don't go swimming with these.

The Powerbeats Pro also feature Apple's H1 chip to use features like fast pairing, quick switching between Apple devices, and voice functions like "Hey Siri" and "Announce Messages".

The Powerbeats Pro in Glacier Blue, Lava Red, Spring Yellow, and Cloud Pink go on sale on June 9th for $249.99 and join the current colors of Black, Ivory, Navy, and Moss.