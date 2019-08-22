What you need to know
- Powerbeats Pro in moss, ivory, and navy are now available to preorder.
- The wireless headphones will ship on August 30.
- You can also find the new colors at Apple Stores beginning Apple 30.
You can now preorder the Powerbeats Pro in moss, ivory, and navy, with shipments expected to go out on August 30. The wireless headphones will also be offered at Apple Stores across the U.S. in the new colors, Apple said.
The Powerbeats Pro are a great alternative to Apple's AirPods. The Beats-made wireless headphones are more geared for working out, offering sweat and water resistance, adjustable ear hooks for a more secure fit, and physical button controls.
The headphones also feature Apple's H1 chip, so they can easily connect to your Apple devices. You can also use "Hey Siri" voice activation to use the headphones hands-free.
If you're active and like to listen to music while working out, the Powerbeats Pro are an excellent option for Apple users. In our review of the Powerbeats Pro, we found the design to be more comfortable than AirPods and also loved how they sound.
Workout buddy
Powerbeats Pro
The only truly wireless headphones with Apple's H1 chip guaranteed to stay in your ears.
If you've always wanted a pair of truly wireless headphones, but the AirPods weren't right for you, the Powerbeats Pro are your salvation. They come in ivory, moss, navy, and black.
