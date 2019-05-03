Powerbeats Pro, the latest in-ear headphones from Beats, are now available for purchase online at Apple and Beats. The new earbuds are truly wireless, with no wires running to your device or between the individual buds. They use Apple's new H1 chip to manage wireless connectivity, power, and the new "Hey Siri" functionality.

These buds are focused primarily on more active users, with a sweat-resistant design and earhooks for increased stability. From Apple: