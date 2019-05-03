Powerbeats Pro, the latest in-ear headphones from Beats, are now available for purchase online at Apple and Beats. The new earbuds are truly wireless, with no wires running to your device or between the individual buds. They use Apple's new H1 chip to manage wireless connectivity, power, and the new "Hey Siri" functionality.
These buds are focused primarily on more active users, with a sweat-resistant design and earhooks for increased stability. From Apple:
Powerbeats Pro will revolutionize the way you work out. Built for elite athletes, these totally wireless earphones have no wires to hold you back. The adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable with multiple eartip options for extended comfort and are made to stay in place, no matter how hard you go. These lightweight earphones are built for performance with a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance, so you can take your workouts to the next level. With up to 9 hours of listening time in each earbud and powerful, balanced sound, you'll always have your music to motivate you.
Currently, Powerbeats Pro are only available in black. Later this summer, you will be able to get them in off-white ivory, dark green moss, and a dark blue navy color options. Currently, Apple says that orders placed today should arrive by May 13 at the earliest. Powerbeats Pro go on sale in stores beginning on Friday, May 10.
Ready for your workout
Powerbeats Pro
These earbuds are ready to go for any workout.
Powered by Apple's H1 wireless chip, the Powerbeats Pro support hands-free Siri functionality, connect quickly to your devices, and switch between them faster than other Bluetooth devices, too. Sweat and water resistant, the Powerbeats Pro are ready for your workout.