A user on Reddit has reported that they have received an update to their Powerbeats Pro headphones that has added support for Automatic Switching for iPhones and iPads running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Automatic Switching, like Apple explains on the iOS 14 website, allows your headphones to intelligently switch audio between your devices without you having to manually move it over. For example, if you end a call on your iPhone and start watching a movie on your iPad, your headphones will automatically switch from your iPhone to the iPad to start streaming your movie audio.

Seamlessly move between devices without manually switching your AirPods. If you finish a phone call on your iPhone and pick up your iPad to watch a movie, AirPods automatically switch over.

While Apple specifically talked about this feature coming to AirPods Pro during its WWDC keynote, the small print does say that Automatic Switching would be coming to the 2nd generation AirPods, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, and Beats Solo Pro as well.

Works with AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation), Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro. Requires an iCloud account, and iPhone or iPod with the latest version of iOS; iPad with the latest version of iPadOS; or Mac with the latest version of macOS.

Well, it appears that support is beginning to roll out to at least Powerbeats Pro headphones starting today. So, if you have a compatible pair of Beats, check to see if you have an update and start enjoying Automatic Switching. The feature will still not work for Mac, but will once Apple releases macOS Big Sur to the public.