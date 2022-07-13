Right now the Apple TV is currently discounted for Amazon Prime Day, with the 4K version from 2021 a very enticing $109 at Amazon, down form its usual eye-watering price fo $179. Yet for all that this discount makes the Apple TV a fantastic deal, I can't help but think that many people are going to keep choosing the Amazon Fire TV stick, especially when some models are up to 60% off right now.

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) | $70 off at Amazon Get stunning entertainment and performance and brilliant integration with the Apple ecosystem with the Apple TV 4K. $109 at Amazon

This Apple TV is undoubtedly an absolute bargain. In our Apple TV 4K (2021) review we tipped this as the best Apple TV the company has ever made, but a tough sell because of its high price tag and cheap rivals. That price gap has never been more apparent on Prime Day, where Amazon flogs its Fire TV stick range for next to nothing.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

The Apple TV does have a lot going for it. It has a very slick and smooth interface, and great connectivity with different Apple products like AirPods, iPhone, and iPad. It also works tremendously well with AirPlay and in my opinion, the HomePod stereo setup is an unrivaled home theater solution. Yet many people want simplicity when it comes to streaming.

Many have suggested that Apple should make a streaming stick of some sort for all the reasons that make Fire TV popular. It's cheap and requires very little in the way of setup, you simply plug it into your TV and go. That gets you a remote and access to services like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Sling, Disney+, YouTube, ESPN, Hulu, and even live sports with different subscriptions. Oh, it also does music streaming.

If you aren't worried about 4K, the HD version is just $11.99. That gets you all of the aforementioned capability for the price of a meal at Five Guys or something. The value is insane when you think about it.

The latest generation with a bit more processor juice (it's 50% more powerful) but still just HD is only $16.99 and is probably a better future-proofing option.

If 4K is a must, then you can get a 4K Fire TV Stick for just $24.99, currently half price down from $50. the best Fire TV Stick, the 4K Max, comes with better Wi-Fi 6, 40% more power, and some good Alexa Home Theater capabilities, this is currently $34.99 instead of $54.99.

There is obviously a gulf in capability for the price, Apple TV is more powerful and comes with the aforementioned stellar integration with services like Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, its own App Store, AirPlay, Siri, and more. But if you want a device that just streams content, then I can't not recommend the Fire TV Stick at these prices.

There's just one day of Prime Day left, so move fast.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite | $18 off at Amazon Cover all streaming bases for just 12 bucks. $12 at Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote | $23 off at Amazon If you can stretch the extra $5 this is a much better alternative to the Lite. $17 at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote | $25 off at Amazon Get 4K streaming for just $25, what a bargain! $25 at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $20 off at Amazon The best Fire TV Stick money can buy, and it's only $35. $35 at Amazon