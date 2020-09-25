Prime Day isn't quite here just yet, but you should make sure to take advantage of Prime Day Fitbit deals and discounts on the popular fitness wearable once they're avaialble. Thankfully, some of the best Fitbit models are already discounted. Fitbit makes a variety of models from simple trackers to more sophisticated smartwatches for every budget and lifestyle
The Fitbit Versa 2 is the most popular Fitbit model. Since the follow-up model (Fitbit Versa 3) is out, the Versa 2 is discounted. Yet it's a great smartwatch, with features like a rich AMOLED display, Alexa, great battery life, NFC, and sleep tracking on top of its fitness-measuring capabilities. Want a different look? Pick up some Fitbit Versa bands available in a rainbow of colors.
The updated model, Fitbit Versa 3, is the health and fitness smartwatch that goes the extra mile to motivate you. Built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, and music experiences will inspire you to keep you moving.
If you want the latest and greatest, check out the Fitbit Sense, which adds focus on stress management, heart health, SpO2, skin temperature and more.
Not everyone needs all of the features a smartwatch has to offer. Save money with a simple but sophisticated tracker like the Fitbit Charge. The newer Fitbit Charge 4 will help you take your fitness goals further. You can change up your look with Fitbit Charge 4 bands.
There's even a Fitbit for kids, the Fitbit Ace 2. The swimproof, rugged tracker lets kids earn virtual rewards and challege their friends to competitions. Parental controls keep you in the loop. You can even buy different bands for the Fitbit Ace 2 in your child's favorite colors.
Best Prime Day Fitbit Deals
No matter what your fitness needs are, Fitbit makes a tracker or smartwatch that will work for you. These are the best Fitbit deals on Amazon right now, and we'll update with new Prime Day Fitbit deals and promotions as we learn about them.
- Advanced model: Fitbit Sense
- A smarter watch: Fitbit Versa 3
- Still great: Fitbit Versa 2
- Not just a tracker: Fitbit Charge 4
- Slim and simple: Fitbit Inspire 2
- For your kids: Fitbit Ace 2
Advanced model: Fitbit Sense
The Fitbit Sense helps you manage stress and focus on heart health. Features include a compatible ECG app, high/low heart rate notifications, EDA scan app, and skin temperature monitor on top of fitness and sleep tracking capabilities.
A smarter watch: Fitbit Versa 3
The Fitbit Versa 3 is an upgraded version of the Versa 2. It has built-in GPS, rather than relying on your phone's GPS like the Versa 2.
Still great: Fitbit Versa 2
If you don't mind having to use your phone's GPS, the Fitbit Versa has all the health and fitness features you'd expect from a premium smartwatch, such as Alexa built right in, new sleep tools, fitness features, apps and more.
Not just a tracker: Fitbit Charge 4
This is one of the most fully-featured trackers you can buy that's not a smartwatch. There are no apps or on-screen workouts, but you still get excellent fitness tracking and a built-in GPS.
Slim and simple: Fitbit Inspire 2
While the Fitbit Inspire 2 doesn't have built-in GPS or apps, it still has loads of health and fitness features. Keep moving and grooving for up to 10 days before you need to recharge it.
For your kids: Fitbit Ace 2
Parental controls put you in the driver's seat, as your child jumps, skips, hops, runs and dances their way to improved health and fitness. Kid-friendly colors and the rugged design add to its appeal.
Why Fitbit?
There's nothing more important than your health. Anything that helps you take care of yours is a worthwhile investment. Though we here at iMore love our Apple Watches, Fitbits are often a less expensive option towards that goal.
We've highlighted some of the most popular Fitbit models here, but there are certainly other Fitbit models for sale on Amazon. In fact, you might be able to get a steal on an another model. We'll update this post with the best Prime Day Fitbit deals for you as we get them, so stay tuned.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.