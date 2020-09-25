Prime Day isn't quite here just yet, but you should make sure to take advantage of Prime Day Fitbit deals and discounts on the popular fitness wearable once they're avaialble. Thankfully, some of the best Fitbit models are already discounted. Fitbit makes a variety of models from simple trackers to more sophisticated smartwatches for every budget and lifestyle

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the most popular Fitbit model. Since the follow-up model (Fitbit Versa 3) is out, the Versa 2 is discounted. Yet it's a great smartwatch, with features like a rich AMOLED display, Alexa, great battery life, NFC, and sleep tracking on top of its fitness-measuring capabilities. Want a different look? Pick up some Fitbit Versa bands available in a rainbow of colors.

The updated model, Fitbit Versa 3, is the health and fitness smartwatch that goes the extra mile to motivate you. Built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes, and music experiences will inspire you to keep you moving.

If you want the latest and greatest, check out the Fitbit Sense, which adds focus on stress management, heart health, SpO2, skin temperature and more.

Not everyone needs all of the features a smartwatch has to offer. Save money with a simple but sophisticated tracker like the Fitbit Charge. The newer Fitbit Charge 4 will help you take your fitness goals further. You can change up your look with Fitbit Charge 4 bands.

There's even a Fitbit for kids, the Fitbit Ace 2. The swimproof, rugged tracker lets kids earn virtual rewards and challege their friends to competitions. Parental controls keep you in the loop. You can even buy different bands for the Fitbit Ace 2 in your child's favorite colors.