A report from DigiTimes claims that the momentum for the production of Apple's new AirPods Pro may resume at the end of Q1 2020.

According to the piece:

Production of an entry-level version of Apple's AirPods device is expected to resume momentum by the end of first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2020, according to upstream component suppliers for TWS devices.

DigiTimes had previously reported last month that production of Apple's "entry-level AirPods Pro" may have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, as this new report notes, it seems that manufacturing may be back on schedule.

As reported by MacRumors, a separate DigiTimes report yesterday indeed stated that chip and component suppliers were getting ready for the new product:

Chip and component suppliers gearing up for new AirPods production Production of an entry-level version of Apple's AirPods Pro, dubbed tentatively AirPods Pro Lite, is expected to kick off between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter, according to sources at chip and component suppliers engaged in the supply chain for the TWS device.

The moniker 'AirPods Pro Lite' has rightfully caused some doubt and confusion. It's hard to imagine which features of its current AirPods Pro Apple might have to ditch in order that they could be considered 'Lite'. As such, the news has led some to speculate this may simply be a false reference to Apple's third-generation of standard AirPods. Regardless, it seems that suppliers are gearing up to deliver new AirPods of some description, and that previous fears of delay have been alleviated.