Revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, Project Triangle Strategy is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It may not end up having that exact name though, as it's a work in progress. This title looks to combine everything players love about classic 2D RPGs with sleek, stylized graphics, a story shaped by player choice and a more tactical approach that wouldn't be out of place in a series like Fire Emblem. Depending on how it turns out, this could end up being one of the best Nintendo Switch games to release. Here's everything you need to know about Project Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Switch.

What is Project Triangle Strategy?

Project Triangle Strategy is a new 2D tactical RPG being developed by Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch. It's from the same team that worked on Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler, hence the similar font choice for the title and overall similar graphical style. It's important to note that Project Triangle Strategy is a working title — much like how Project Octopath Traveler was renamed Octopath Traveler before launch, the title here could change and will almost certainly drop the 'Project.' Project Triangle Strategy trailers The first trailer for Project Triangle Strategy was revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct. You can take a look at the trailer below:

Project Triangle Strategy gameplay and features

Players take on the role of Serenoa, who is the current heir to the Kingdom of Glenbrook. This kingdom is one of three in the continent of Norzelia, a land torn by war as the three kingdoms fight over limited resources of salt and iron.

As a 2D tactical RPG, Project Triangle Strategy emphasizes thinking through your actions carefully in turn-based combat. Emphasis is placed on environmental chain reactions, as players can use fire to melt ice into water, then use lightning attacks to electrify enemies touching the water.

At certain points, players will also have to make difficult choices that will shape the story of the game and fate of characters in the world. In the biggest decisions, the player's allies will also cast votes on the scales of conviction. Every decision will be focused around one of three concepts: Utility, Morality, or Liberty. Project Triangle Strategy demo

There's a debut demo available to download right now. The developers are also releasing a feedback survey for players who go through the demo, so that changes can be made in line with the overall player experience. This is similar to how Project Octopath Traveler got a demo well in advance of the actual game being released.

Project Triangle Strategy is currently set to launch at some point in 2022. There's otherwise no explicit release date at the moment.