When Apple announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, 6th generation iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad at its "California Streaming" event, the Apple Watch was the only product that didn't get a release date.

Instead of announcing preorder and release dates, Apple said that the latest generation of its smartwatch would release "later this fall." According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, "later this fall" could mean next month.

As reported by Front Page Tech, Prosser claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 could begin shipping as soon as mid-October. The leaker also says that preorders for the new watch could begin as soon as next week.

According to multiple sources familiar with the release, we're hearing that pre-orders could happen as early as next week, with shipping happening mid-October. Apple has begun informing the press to expect "more information in the coming weeks" regarding review units, but from what I understand, they were not given an exact date for pre-orders or launch just yet.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a 20% larger display, two new watch faces, faster charging, dust resistance, and crack-resistant front crystal.

The narrower borders allow the display to maximize screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. With the improvements to the display, users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging. Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

