The Apple Watch may be poised to receive its first major redesign since the product was originally released.

As reported by AppleTrack, Apple leaker Jon Prosser talked about potential design changes coming to the Apple Watch Series 7 which is expected to be unveiled this fall.

Talking on the Genius Bar podcast, Prosser said that the new Apple Watch could adapt the flat-edge industrial design that currently graces the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPhone 12, and new iMac. The new watch could also come in a new green color option.

The rumor: Apple is planning a new design and at least one new color for Apple Watch Series 7, according to Jon Prosser (77.8% accurate) on the Genius Bar podcast. As previously reported by Ming-Chi Kuo (76.6% accurate), the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a new design

For the first time on Apple Watch, it may also feature a new green colorway similar to the shade found on AirPods Max or iPad Air Our take: Sounds like Apple Watch Series 7 will be the most significant upgrade since the Series 4 back in 2018. I've seen the new design, and I really like it. Falls right in line with Apple's recent product redesigns like iPad Pro, iPhone 12 and even the new M1 iMac.

The Apple Watch has seen minor updates to its overall design throughout the years, the most notable being when able grew the screen size without increasing the overall size of the device. Now that the rumor is here, it does feel that the Apple Watch is ready for its iMac moment. Apple's next watch is also rumored to monitor blood sugar levels.

If you don't plan to wait for the Apple Watch Series 7 and need an Apple Watch now, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch in 2021.