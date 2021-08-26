Even Jon Prosser is jumping on the iPhone 13 release date bandwagon.

In a new article from Front Page Tech, Prosser corroborates with earlier reports that the iPhone 13 will be available to preorder on Friday, September 17 with a release date the following Friday on September 24.

According to Chinese e-commerce website, IT Home, Apple plans to launch the iPhone 13 lineup on September 17th and according to a couple of our own sources, that date would be correct. There's also mention of an AirPods 3 launch, and while that date might still be correct, our sources have only confirmed the pre-order and launch dates of the iPhone 13 lineup that are September 17th and September 24th, respectively.

The Apple leaker is corroborating a report from yesterday from IT Home, which showed that not only the iPhone 13 would begin preorders on September 17, but that the anticipated third generation AirPods would also go on sale on September 30.

As the report notes, screenshots from the app seem to indicate that Apple's iPhone 13, which will replace the iPhone 12 as Apple's best iPhone, is marked to go up for pre-order on September 17 — it's likely the new iPhone will go on sale on September 24. Not only that, further images had Apple's next-generation AirPods 3 pegged for September 30.

Apple is expected to host a virtual event on Tuesday, September 14. The company is anticipated to announce the iPhone 13 and 3rd generation AirPods.

The Apple Watch Series 7 and 9th generation iPad are also possibilities at that event.