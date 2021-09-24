Apple's new iPhone 13 series of devices is now on sale and the smaller iPhone 13 mini has a lot going for it, not least by including a larger battery than iPhone 12 mini. Unfortunately, it'll charge that larger battery at the same rate as iPhone 12 mini when using MagSafe — and that's slower than other iPhone 13 models.

As was the case with last year's miniature iPhone, iPhone 13 mini can only charge at 12W when connected to a 15W MagSafe charger. All other iPhone 13 models max out at the 15W rating of the charger itself, as confirmed in a new support document.

The actual power delivered to the iPhone will vary depending on the wattage of the power adapter and system conditions. For iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini, the MagSafe Charger delivers up to 12W of peak power delivery.

Thankfully, iPhone 13 mini can last around 90 minutes longer than last year's model before it needs to go near a charger, making it the best iPhone yet for people who like devices that don't fill their pockets.

Ultimately, MagSafe loses so much power to heat and whatnot that the missing 3W might not make all that much difference. The mini iPhones also have smaller batteries, requiring less juice to fill them to the brim.

Did you pick up a new iPHone 13 mini today? Shout out in the comments and let me know which color you went with!