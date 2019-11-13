What you need to know
- The Twitter website isn't loading.
- We're not even seeing the fabled fail whale.
- We've had to do some work instead.
Don't worry, it's not just you. Twitter really is down, at least on the web. Thankfully the Twitter apps and API don't appear to be affected, however.
It looks like problems are just starting to pop up with multiple people around the world taking to outage.report to confirm the outage. We've also confirmed that we can't get anything to load in both the UK and United States.
We'll be sure to update this should things change. Hopefully this will be a shortlived thing!
