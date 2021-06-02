What you need to know
- Apple Card is currently experiencing an outage.
- We would suggest taking another card with you if you're heading out.
Apple has updated its System Status page to confirm that Apple Card is currently in the middle of an outage.
Apple notes that all users are currently affected and that the outage began at 6:17 am PT/ 9:17 am ET.
Users may not be able to manage their Apple Card, make payments, and may not see recent transactions.
We'd suggest taking another card with you if you're heading on out – there's no telling how long this outage will be in play.
